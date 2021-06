In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the strong Chinese yuan, Louis Navellier wrote:. Some international growth stocks are still benefitting from the annual MSCI global index realignment that occurred at the end of May. I also expect June to be an exceptional month due to the annual Russell index realignment. On June 4th, 11th, and 18th, Russell will be announcing its preliminary changes to its Russell 2000 and 3000 indices, with the final change being made on June 25th. This essentially means there will be wave after wave of relentless institutional buying pressure to look forward to in June as growth stocks are added to Russell indices, which are well respected and utilized around the world.