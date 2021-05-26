‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole
Amazon has released the first official trailer for “The Tomorrow War,” its showy $200 million action tentpole starring Chris Pratt as an ex-military man drafted to travel in time in order to save his daughter (and humanity) from a future alien attack. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the movie was acquired by Amazon Studios in a deal worth a reported $200 million due to the pandemic. Now with theaters opening back up, “The Tomorrow War” producers may be kicking themselves that it won’t be seen on the big screen when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video this July.www.indiewire.com