‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole

I don’t want to alarm you, but we got a real jam goin’ down. There comes a time in everyone’s life where they must get hyped and say “Hoop there it is,” and that time is now. Because there’s a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster for you to marvel at. Print it out and hang it up in your locker. Save it to your computer desktop. Screenshot it on your phone. Do whatever it is you do when a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster comes along. And then bellow at the top of your lungs, “C’mon and slam, and welcome to the jam,” because tomorrow, a new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer is arriving.