Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole

By Jude Dry, @jdry
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon has released the first official trailer for “The Tomorrow War,” its showy $200 million action tentpole starring Chris Pratt as an ex-military man drafted to travel in time in order to save his daughter (and humanity) from a future alien attack. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the movie was acquired by Amazon Studios in a deal worth a reported $200 million due to the pandemic. Now with theaters opening back up, “The Tomorrow War” producers may be kicking themselves that it won’t be seen on the big screen when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video this July.

www.indiewire.com
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Phil Lord
Person
David Ellison
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Tv News#Amazon Studios#Movie Theaters#Starring In Drama#Official Trailer#Film News#Travel Trailer#Paramount Pictures#Veep#Theatrical Release#Tv News#Man#Comedic Relief#Alien Species#Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesava360.com

The Tomorrow War - Official Trailer (2021) Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski

Watch the exciting trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action film, The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale for Mare of Easttown and there are so many threads that need to be tied up that I legitimately don’t know how they’ll answer all the open questions. I have a theory of who the killer is, and I don’t think it’s the same person who fathered Erin’s baby. Will Mare ever find happiness? It seems unlikely, I’m afraid. But maybe she’ll find answers or closure.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Shares On-Set Photo With Omar Sy

"Jurassic World: Dominion" will release on June 10, 2022. The movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Daniella Pineda. The screenplay is penned by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow. Chris Pratt recently provided fans a peek into the sets of the highly anticipated "Jurassic World: Dominion." The actor took...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Spider-Man Fans Think No Way Home’s Trailer Might Arrive Tomorrow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As far as Marvel comics heroes go, Spider-Man is one of the most popular by far. As such, Peter Parker has been adapted for films a number of times. Tom Holland is the current live-action version of the beloved hero, and fans can’t wait to see him return to the MCU in Jon Watts’ threequel No Way Home. And some folks out there think the threequel’s trailer might finally arrive tomorrow.
TravelSHOOT Online

Time Travel Drama "Black Easter" to Debut on Amazon Prime on June 24

Jim Carroll-Directed Film Already Being Hailed as the 'Most Controversial Movie of the Year'. This June, an extremist group will travel back in time with one goal: to assassinate Jesus Christ before he is crucified. The story will play out in the sci-fi adventure drama Black Easter debuting on Amazon Prime on Thursday, June 24. Written and directed by Jim Carroll, it is already being panned as the 'most controversial movie of the year'.
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
Celebritiespatriotdailypress.org

Marvel Star Chris Pratt Tells Snowflakes to Man Up On Memorial Day

Chris Pratt is one of the few current Hollywood megastars that actually shows gratitude for America and the sacrifices that brave men throughout history have made in order to preserve it. He also recognizes the lack of gratitude shown towards these heroes for their ultimate sacrifice and recently used social media to remind people that their freedom to hate their country was “paid for in blood” too.
Movies/Film

Everybody Get Up, It’s Time to Slam Now With a ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Poster Ahead of Tomorrow’s New Trailer

I don’t want to alarm you, but we got a real jam goin’ down. There comes a time in everyone’s life where they must get hyped and say “Hoop there it is,” and that time is now. Because there’s a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster for you to marvel at. Print it out and hang it up in your locker. Save it to your computer desktop. Screenshot it on your phone. Do whatever it is you do when a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster comes along. And then bellow at the top of your lungs, “C’mon and slam, and welcome to the jam,” because tomorrow, a new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer is arriving.
MoviesQuad Cities Onlines

Chris Pratt up for Jurassic World and Fast & Furious crossover

Chris Pratt would love a crossover between 'Jurassic World' and 'Fast & Furious'. The 41-year-old actor plays Owen Grady in the dinosaur action franchise and revealed that he would be up for joining forces with the 'Fast' series, which is also distributed by Universal for the ultimate mash-up between prehistoric creatures and super-fast cars.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Jeff Nichols’ ‘Quiet Place’ Spin-Off Feature Locks in 2023 Release Date

After the success of two features in the “A Quiet Place” universe, it seems that an even fuller franchise is all but inevitable. Now, the world created by filmmaker and star John Krasinski is officially expanding to include a spin-off. According to The Playlist, Paramount Pictures has already set aside March 23, 2023 as the date for a new feature film set in the “A Quiet Place World” to be helmed by director Jeff Nichols.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Marvel’s Armor Wars, Superman & Lois Trailer, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Marvel’s Armor Wars. Marvel announced a brand...