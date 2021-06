Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.