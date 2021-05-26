Cancel
Facebook and Instagram will now allow users to hide ‘Like’ counts on posts

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally, the idea to hide Like counts on Facebook’s social networks was focused on depressurizing the experience for users. Often, users faced anxiety and embarrassment around their posts if they didn’t receive enough Likes to be considered “popular.” This problem was particularly difficult for younger users who highly value what peers think of them — so much so that they would take down posts that didn’t receive enough Likes.

