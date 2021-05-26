Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Touchscreen Sacrament of the Wawa Hoagie

By Meghan McCarron
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fall of 2015, the pope came to Philadelphia. There were perimeters, there were port-a-potties, there was Mass for hundreds of thousands on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. In contrast to what goes down during any other public event in Philadelphia, however, everyone was very nice. C-collars went unused; no one lit anything on fire. Philadelphia loves the pope, but not with its famous booing, projectile-throwing, climbing-greased-poles kind of love. The adoration that greeted Our Holy Father was loyal, reverent, maybe too uncritical, and very familiar. Philadelphia loves the pope the way it loves Wawa.

www.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacrament#Economy#Touchscreen#Whole Foods#Food Drink#New York Pope#Philadelphia#Holy Communion#Philly#Mass#Oxford#Super Wawas#Tastykakes#Italian#Turkey Shorti Hoagies#Rome#Bishop#Love#Catholic School#I 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Philadelphia, PAImperial Valley Press Online

Wawa to mark 'Mare of Easttown Day' with new cheesesteak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show “Mare of Easttown,” the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back. To celebrate its newest store opening in Delaware County — where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama is set —...
Pennsylvania StateAllentown Morning Call

John Fetterman, perhaps seeking eastern Pennsylvania votes, ventures into Wawa

Last weekend, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took a step that demonstrated his commitment to make an inclusive statewide run for U.S. Senate in 2022. Fetterman posted a picture Friday to his Facebook page of Pennsylvania’s Second Lady, Gisele Fetterman, outside a Wawa convenience store at an undisclosed location, presumably somewhere in eastern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania StateA.V. Club

Mare Of Easttown receives Pennsylvania’s highest honor: A Wawa hoagie

Wawa is a way of life in Pennsylvania. With its fluorescent lights shining from the ceiling onto aisles of pretzel twists, Utz potato chips, and peanut chews, like beams from the heavens, the convenience store chain is nothing more than God’s country to Pennsylvanians. So who better than Wawa to bestow its highest honor (a sandwich) upon its most beloved daughter: A cop who planted drugs in the car of her grandson’s mother, Mare, of Easttown, that is.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
IndieWire

Of Course Wawa Is Introducing the ‘Mare of Easttown’ Cheesesteak, but Only in Pennsylvania

“Mare of Easttown” expectedly turned into the buzziest television series of the spring, with cast members Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, and more becoming instant frontrunners to land Emmy nominations later this year. More unexpected is how the HBO crime drama ignited a surge of interest in Wawa, an East Coast chain of convenience stores and gas stations that proved especially popular with the characters in “Mare of Easttown.” Now that “Mare” has wrapped its seven-episode run, Wawa is honoring the series by proclaiming Thursday, June 10 “Mare of Easttown Day” and introducing a brand new “Mare of Easttown Spicy Cheesesteak.” It was only inevitable.
Upper Darby, PAEater

Wawa Is Dedicating an Upper Darby Store Opening With ‘Mare of Easttown’ Day

Just when everyone thought the Mare of Easttown buzz was over, residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania will rejoice in learning that we are — in fact — still in the spotlight. On Thursday, June 10, Wawa — the regional convenience store that features heavily in the Kate Winslet HBO miniseries — will be dedicating the opening of its relocated Upper Darby store with Mare of Easttown Day. The event will be BYOEB: bring your own emotional baggage.
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's annual Independence Day festival, will return with a lineup of in-person events for 2021. The biggest event, the Fourth of July concert, will take place at the Mann Center for Performing Arts instead of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this summer. It will be televised on NBC10 and streamed on the NBC10 apps and website, as well.
Atlanta, GAboxden.com

this has to be the most run-down neighborhood in Atlanta

I've never seen some trenches like this in DC. .....I Remember These Projects When I Visited Atlanta Last Month. What Had Me Trippin Is They Are Right Down The Street From The Pen. I Went By In The Day & Later On That Night and They Had Them Projects Turn...
Food & Drinksocscanner.news

Jackson: Wawa Closes

Jackson: As of yesterday the Wawa located at Manhattan Street and Bennetts Mills Road in Jackson has closed. This Wawa was a favorite of one of our reporters. This is a truly sad day. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE PARK: UPDATED POST WITH PICTURES FROM EARLIER MVA. NextFarmingdale: Memorial Day Parade...
Grocery & Supermaketverywellfit.com

What to Eat at Wawa: Healthy Menu Choices and Nutrition Facts

A chain of convenient retail stores with more than 850 East Coast locations, including stores in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., Wawa offers a number of specialty beverages, grocery store foods, made-to-order meals, snacks, and desserts. More than 600 Wawa venues also offer fuel, making...
Religionamericamagazine.org

Archbishop Gomez responds to unprecedented letter from 67 bishops asking for a delay on abortion and Communion document

A priest elevates the host during a Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City in 2020. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz) After receiving an unprecedented letter from 67 bishops appealing for a delay in a discussion during the bishops' upcoming spring general assembly on whether to prepare a teaching document on the reception of Communion, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' president explained in a memo the procedure followed in bringing the question to a vote during the June 16-18 virtual meeting.
ReligionChristianNewsWire

Will Washington, DC Get Its First Canonized Saint in Father Al Schwartz?

Biographer tells story of heroic priest on the path to sainthood. SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Father Aloysius Schwartz once lived in a rundown shack in South Korea with no running water or electricity. The rats kept him awake at night, yet he was raising millions of dollars through the goodwill of Americans to feed the poor he served. He knew he had to live like those he served did. A new book by Kevin Wells, PRIEST AND BEGGAR: THE HEROIC LIFE OF VENERABLE ALOYSIUS SCHWARTZ (Ignatius Press), tells the remarkable story of this Nobel Peace Prize-nominated priest who lived in the squalors of South Korea, the Philippines and Mexico in efforts to bring Christ to the most desolate of society.
Worldfides.org

AMERICA/URUGUAY - The multiplication of loaves and fish inspires the pastoral guidelines for 2021-2023

Month of Spiritual Professions: "God had a dream for St. Joseph ..." Time of hope, time of concern, but "it's always time of God" Montevideo (Agenzia Fides) - The members of the Bishops' Conference of Uruguay met for their Plenary Assembly from 7 to 10 June, connected through a digital platform, and at the end of the work they informed about the main points discussed during the meeting. The Assembly opened with a lectio divina of the passage from the Gospel of St. Matthew 14, 13 - 21, the multiplication of the loaves and fishes, led by Mgr. Heriberto Bodeant, Bishop of Canelones. The biblical text, whose title is "Compassionate Jesus saves us", will illuminate the new pastoral guidelines of the Episcopal Conference for the period 2021-2023 that were approved during this Assembly.