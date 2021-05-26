The Touchscreen Sacrament of the Wawa Hoagie

In the fall of 2015, the pope came to Philadelphia. There were perimeters, there were port-a-potties, there was Mass for hundreds of thousands on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. In contrast to what goes down during any other public event in Philadelphia, however, everyone was very nice. C-collars went unused; no one lit anything on fire. Philadelphia loves the pope, but not with its famous booing, projectile-throwing, climbing-greased-poles kind of love. The adoration that greeted Our Holy Father was loyal, reverent, maybe too uncritical, and very familiar. Philadelphia loves the pope the way it loves Wawa.