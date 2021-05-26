newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, FL

American Rescue Plan to bring millions of dollars in economic stimulus to Nassau County, Hillard, Callahan, and Fernandina Beach

By Cindy Jackson
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Pope, County Manager and David Jahosky of the Government Services Group were on hand at the most recent meeting (May 24, 2021) Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), and the actual “ARP” or American Rescue Plan and its intended impact on Nassau County.

fernandinaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Callahan, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Bill#Economic Recovery#Economic Security#Us Treasury#County Government#State Services#State Money#American Rescue Plan#Hillard Callahan#The Us Treasury#Nonprofits#Community Organizations#County Manager#Nonprofit Assistance#March#Tax Revenue#Bocc Members#Arpa Monies#Capita Allotments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
Healthstpetecatalyst.com

What to expect at upcoming workshops on St. Pete’s $45 million in American Rescue Plan funds

St. Petersburg officials want to make sure city residents know that they can have a say about how to spend millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan. The federal plan is a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes $350 billion to help states and local governments mitigate the fiscal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. St. Petersburg is in line for $45.4 million that will be paid in two equal installments this summer and next year. The city has until December 2024 to deploy the resources, Tom Greene, assistant city administrator, told the City Council Thursday.
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY TO RECEIVE HALF OF MONEY FROM AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT

Earlier this year, Saline County officials learned the county will be receiving $4.4 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. During the county commission meeting on Thursday, May 27, Northern District Commissioner Stephanie Gooden said the county is supposed to receive half of the funds soon. Gooden said commissioners have...
AgriculturePosted by
Boston, Massachusetts

Mayor Janey proposes $50 million emergency relief plan, funded through the American Rescue Plan

Boston expects to receive over $500 million in federal funds to support the City’s recovery from the pandemic through the end of 2024. Mayor Kim Janey today announced that she has proposed a $50 million emergency relief plan to support an equitable recovery and reopening for Boston residents, workers and small businesses, using funding the City of Boston has received from the federal government following the passage of the American Rescue Plan. As part of Mayor Janey’s commitment to an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, funding will be allocated to City and community programs and initiatives, focused on public health, the economy and resources for individuals hardest hit by the pandemic. Filed with the Boston City Council, the funding will be available with its passage. Boston expects to receive over $500 million through the American Rescue Plan to support the City’s recovery from the pandemic through the end of 2024, with millions in other federal funds going directly to our schools and rental relief efforts.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Julius and Joysetta Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County Officially Unveiled

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by dignitaries and leaders from the Hempstead community for a ceremony officially renaming the African American Museum of Nassau County in honor of long-time Museum Director Joysetta Pearse, and her husband Julius Pearse, both icons of Black history on Long Island. Joysetta and Julius are founders of the African Atlantic Genealogical Society, which provides rich resources to aide in the research, study and exploration of African American history and genealogy. Joysetta and Julius, who was the first African American Police Officer ever in the Village of Freeport, have both long served Nassau County as leaders in various roles of importance to the community.
Pennsylvania Stategenerocity.org

PA county govs map out how they will use American Rescue Plan money while state dithers

The financial disaster that accompanied the COVID health crisis has been likened to putting the economy into a “medically induced coma.”. Now President Joe Biden is trying to revive the patient with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), the country’s third federal COVID stimulus plan. The funding will go to a variety of needs including families, farmers, the homeless and schools.
Leon County, FLtallahasseereports.com

Leon County to Consider $57 Million Spending Plan of Federal Rescue Funds

Tomorrow the Leon County Commission will consider a $57 million spending plan related to funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). According to Leon County staff, the ARP builds upon the COVID-19 economic relief legislation enacted by Congress over the past year in providing direct financial support to address the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alpena County, MIwbkb11.com

Alpena County to receive $5.5 million from rescue plan

ALPENA, Mich. — Alpena County Commissioners are discussing how to spend $5,517,338 given to them from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan of 2021. The Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting on Thursday to start to brainstorm how to spend the stimulus money. However, the United States Department of Treasury has set restrictions as to how the funds may be used.