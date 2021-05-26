I Found the Formula for Road Trip Bliss, and It’s Gardetto’s and Sour Punch Straws
Like Starbucks and national pharmacy chains, fast-food restaurants and suburban model homes, gas stations, by and large, share a quality of near-universal uniformity. You only need to step into them a few times before you know intuitively where everything is: there's the cash register, the refrigerated drinks, the all-important bathroom. For drivers and travelers on the road, the relationship with this space — a familiarity built up five minutes at a time, stop by stop — is a necessity and a banality. It's a fact of life, in the same vein as death and taxes.