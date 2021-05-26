TPR Cinema Tuesdays' online watch parties return with action-packed '80s sequel Aliens
TPR Cinema Tuesdays resumes its virtual watch parties with a classic of ’80s cinema: James Cameron’s Aliens. Decades after fleeing the Nostromo in Alien — and destroying it behind her — Lt. Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is found adrift in hypersleep in an escape shuttle with the ship’s only other survivor, orange tabby cat Jonesy. However, we wouldn’t have a sequel without one of our plucky protagonists getting thrust right back into the xenomorphs’ dual maws — and, as Ripley tells Jonesy, “You little shithead, you’re staying here.”www.sacurrent.com