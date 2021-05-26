Cancel
Cruella the movie would be better if Cruella the villain was badder

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the Disney villains out there, Cruella De Vil has perhaps the most simple motivation: she wants a luxurious spotted coat, and she is willing to murder a lot of puppies to get it. That’s true in the 1956 novel, the 1961 animated movie, two Disney live-action movies, the Disney Channel Original franchise The Descendants, and her appearance in ABC’s Once Upon a Time. She is persistent and consistent about her love of fur, which is part of the reason she works so well as a villain.

