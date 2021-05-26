Cancel
Lightrun raises $23M for its debugging and observability platform

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes Lightrun stand out in a sea of monitoring startups is its focus on developers (more so than IT teams) and its ability to help developers debug their production code right from their IDEs. With a few keystrokes, they can also instrument the code for monitoring, but the key here is that Lightrun offers what the company calls an “ops-free” process that puts the developers in control. This “shift-left” approach moves the application monitoring process away from ops-centric tools like Splunk and New Relic and instead puts them right into the workspaces with which developers are already familiar.

techcrunch.com
