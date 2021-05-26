WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Only 2,670 coronavirus vaccine doses allocated to Missouri this week

The state of Missouri received 2,670 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, matching demand from providers.

According to vaccine supply data , this is less than 5% of the shipment size for the week of April 26, when Missouri received 57,000 doses.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Demand for the vaccine has dropped significantly in recent weeks. According to the state health dashboard , 41.2% of Missourians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. This is about 8.3% lower than the national rate , with 49.5% of all Americans initiating the vaccination process.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 261 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the total number to 510,175.

Probable cases discovered through antigen testing increased to 87,192 for the entire pandemic, going up by 192 new probable cases.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate stayed at 3.9%.

Nine new deaths were also added to the state dashboard. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 9,071 deaths due to COVID-19.

