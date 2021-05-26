Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Celebs Are All Over Ontario Right Now Filming Their New Shows & Movies (PHOTOS)

By Alex Arsenych
Narcity
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario has been the filming destination of choice for so many shows and movies in recent years, and 2021 has been no exception. Dozens of famous actors have been spotted in Toronto and other parts of the province this year. This summer is set to bring lots of celebrity sightings...

www.narcity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Anna Diop
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto City#Film#Clip#Netflix Inc#Slumberland#Ems#The Umbrella Academy#Titans#My Chemical Romance#Dc#Celebs#Famous Actors#Celebrity Sightings#Superhero Classics#Superheroes#Downtown Toronto#Toronto Fire#Lakeview Restaurant#Dundas Street#Yorkville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNarcity

11 New Shows & Movies That All Your Friends Will Be Talking About This Weekend

Not sure what to watch tonight? Here are all the new movies and shows on Netflix, Crave, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Roku that all your friends will be talking about this weekend. We have all the details on how to stream the Friends: The Reunion special in Canada. So get ready for some major nostalgia as you binge the long-awaited special.
TV & Videosnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston. If you’re looking for a good supernatural horror movie to watch on Netflix for Halloween, or just in general, The Conjuring is the movie for you. In the film, Farmiga and Wilson star as paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren. They...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Over 200 New Movies/TV Shows Are Coming To Streaming On June 1st

It’s the first day of a new month tomorrow, and the various major streaming services are offering up a huge haul of fresh titles to keep us entertained. As is always the case, a new month means a ton of just-licensed content is going up across the platforms. In this instance, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Peacock are delivering an enormous amount of classic movies, meaning there’s a lot to choose from whichever combination of services you’re subscribed to.
TV & Videosdailyhive.com

New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

Netflix Canada is offering a fresh slate of new movies, shows, and documentaries just in time for the weekend. The service has released the second season of Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), the second part of the popular show Lupin, an Indian film about a skateboarding girl, a criminal underworld involving mythical creatures, and much more.
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family. This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu tackles the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" Broadway hit for HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg sees past lives in a Paramount+ sci-fi action thriller, a lost George Romero film is unearthed by Shudder, and Gina Rodriguez fights sleep deprivation in a Netflix family drama.
Stamford, CTPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Movie Filming In Connecticut Is Now Looking For Extras

If you've always wanted to be a part of a major movie and get an inside look at how it's done, this may be your opportunity. Seems like the Stamford and New Canaan area has become Hollywood East recently, as a number of movies have been filming there. The latest is a film called The Noel Dairy, and if you've always dreamed about being in a movie this might be your shot.
MoviesPosted by
Android Police

All the new movies and early theater releases you can watch at home right now

This story was originally published on Mar 20, 2020 and last updated on Jun 11, 2021. Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's New Hitman Thriller Is Its Fourth-Most-Watched Movie Right Now

Netflix recently dropped a new hitman thriller, and it is currently the streaming service's fourth-most-watched movie. The movie is titled Xtreme, and it is described as a "fast-paced and action-packed thriller" about a "retired hitman who, "along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother." The film stars Teo Garcia, Oscar Jaenade, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Juan Diego and Luis Zahera, among others.
EntertainmentNarcity

12 Gross Photos That Show How Bad Toronto’s Trash Problem Is Right Now

One city councillor called it "infuriating," "selfish," and "disappointing." 🚮. With few places to go besides parks and beaches, Torontonians have been flocking to public outdoor spaces to enjoy the warm weather, leaving used solo cups and picnic trash in their wake. Photos are surfacing of Trinity Bellwoods Park covered...
Moviesreviewed.com

20 of the best horror movies to stream right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Most good horror movies inspire a whole gamut of emotions: they terrify, disturb, make you laugh, and linger in your mind like an awful dream. They not only play on our fears to create a sensory response but also—like any other genre—often illuminate something about the human experience.
MoviesElle

In the Heights Is the Movie We All Need Right Now

When In the Heights premiered on Broadway in 2008, it became a guiding light for a generation of performers trying to find their way. “I must have watched it at least 15 times,” says Melissa Barrera of the four-time Tony-winning musical. “When I saw that show, I was like, ‘This is where I fit in on Broadway. These are people who look like me, who sound like me, who have names that sound like mine.’ ” The Mexican actress now costars in the show’s long-awaited feature film adaptation (in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on June 11) as Vanessa, an aspiring fashion designer yearning for a life outside of Washington Heights, the upper Manhattan neighborhood at the film’s center. Anthony Ramos, who stars as Usnavi, a bodega owner and neighborhood griot who, in between attempts to woo Vanessa, dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic, echoes the sentiment. “I didn’t know where I fit in on Broadway. I’m Latino, I’m from the hood in Brooklyn; people don’t even speak like me on Broadway. I ain’t gonna fit in on South Pacific. Who’s giving me a lead role on Broadway? [In the Heights] was like a beacon of hope for me.”
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- The Oscars, Godzilla, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. The 90th annual Academy Awards air tonight on ABC, honoring the best in film and media from 2017. Oscars will be awarded in 24 categories throughout the night, announced by celebrity presenters. Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack of highly acclaimed films with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Other films nominated include Lady Bird, The Darkest Hour, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
TV & VideosComicBook

SEE Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Showdown

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are primed for a showdown in the Season 2 trailer for. . Apple TV is bringing out the big guns for the second go-around with these two beloved actors. This is a far-flung future where humans only have two individuals with the gift of sight. Momoa is the father of the last hope for the entire species. Bautista plays his brother Edo Voss who seems to have a bone to pick with his family. Both of these men are absolutely tough as nails. (The scene direction of the series echoes Game of Thrones and other fantasy settings that both men should be right at home in. So, things will be wild when things get rolling on August 27th. Apple TV is also encouraging those that want to hop into the new salvo of episodes to start from the beginning on the service, so they’re not lost. Check out their message down below:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix Drops New Clip For Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake

It might be a broad generalization, but Netflix appears to be drawing inspiration from the John Wick playbook when it comes to deciding which original action movies to acquire and debut exclusively on the platform. Extraction saw Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake embark on a hand-to-hand, weaponized and vehicular path of...
TV ShowsCollider

How to Watch the 'Purge' Movies and TV Shows in Order (Chronologically and By Release Date)

Any successful horror movie will never remain just one movie. Dating back to the days of the Universal Monsters, one successful scary film always deserves another in the eyes of studio executives. So it is with The Purge, a microbudget 2013 film starring Ethan Hawke from Blumhouse Productions that had a killer (no pun intended) concept: what if for one night of the year, all crime (including murder) was legal? The notion, as well as all those creepy and increasingly elaborate masks worn by Purge participants, captured the imagination of moviegoers worldwide.