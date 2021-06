Juventus have announced that chief football officer Fabio Paratici will leave the club in the summer, having spent 11 years in Turin. The 48-year-old began working for the Serie A giants in the summer of 2010, and has worked his way up the ranks to become one of the key figures at the club. However, he has come in for criticism in recent years due to the dip in quality throughout the squad, with many calling for him to leave.