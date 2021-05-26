Unemployment fraud claims continue to put RIers’ identities at risk

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic restrictions may be ending, but fraudsters masquerading as unemployed Rhode Islanders seeking government benefits are alive and well. The R.I. Department of Labor and Training continues to see a steady wave of fraudulent unemployment claims – about 6,200 confirmed fake claims were found this month alone, out of more than 75,000 identified since March 2020, according to data provided to Providence Business News. Not only does that mean the state is still paying for fake claims, but Rhode Island residents are still having their identities and personal information put at risk through these schemes.