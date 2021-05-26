Des Moines Tries To Entice Employees To Live In Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor has signed legislation that makes it legal for Iowa casinos to take bets on horse and dog races that are being run in foreign countries as well as in the United States. Iowa casinos have featured live broadcasts of races outside the U-S for years, but in December state regulators suspended the practice and asked legislators to make it clear it’s legal under Iowa law. During debate last month, Senator Roby Smith of Davenport said state regulators have used safeguards in the past to exclude simulcasts from some foreign tracks and will do so in the future. It’s been legal since 1989 to simulcast horse and dog races at Iowa casinos and take bets on the races. In addition to the so-called “triple crown” in America, the world’s most-watched horse races are staged in places like Paris, Tokyo, England, Australia, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.