Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Tries To Entice Employees To Live In Des Moines

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 18 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Des Moines City Council has voted to offer forgivable loans and reimbursements for city employees for housing costs to try and lure them to leave the suburbs and live in the Capital city. The city says only 38 percent of city staff now live in Des Moines. Of those employees — just 18 percent of police department employees live in the city.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

