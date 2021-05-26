Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

BEN BASHED AFTER 15 BOARDS, 15 DIMES, TYING WILT: ONLY IN PHILLY!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers Ben Simmons tied all-time Philly legend and NBA GOAT Wilt Chamberlain with 15 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday’s game 1 win over the Wiz. And all many asshoiles can talk about was his 6 points and 9 shorts. Sixers coach Doc Rivers has had enough. “Only in...

fastphillysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Plan For The Philadelphia 76ers This Offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have clearly had a disappointing season for a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. When you have a superstar like Joel Embiid on the roster, the primary goal is to win a championship. While the 76ers are a good regular-season team, they simply haven't been able to get out of the second round in the last few years.
NBAava360.com

Everyone's watching Ben Simmons deteriorate, talks Clippers tying series — Colin | NBA | THE HERD

The Atlanta Hawks came from behind with a win last night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Trae Young clawing his way to a lead with 17 points in the second half. Colin Cowherd makes the case that the 76ers will need to consider moving off of Ben Simmons and focusing the team around Joel Embiid if they want to be successful. Plus, Colin talks the Los Angeles Clippers and lays out why having Kawhi Leonard play at this level all but ensures the series is over for the Utah Jazz.
NBAgcobb.com

Ben Simmons & Carson Wentz= Philly Unfit

The Ben Simmons era is over in Philadelphia, the results of the 2021 playoffs are secondary. The former number overall pick, forget trusting the process, his disinterest and look of defeat in last night’s loss is not how the city of brotherly love rolls. This is A.I. territory, you leave your blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood. You rip into your soul for the 4th quarter if that is what it takes to win a game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Game 6 could define Ben Simmons’ future in Philly

In Game 5, Trae Young put his Hawks on his back and pulled out a win over the Philadelphia 76ers like few others could… literally. Since 1996, the Sixers have never lost a game – regular season or playoff – when they led by 25 or more points, earning a perfect 165-0 record regardless of their situation, players, or coaches.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Sets Plan For His Offseason

Simmons turned in a disappointing performance against the Hawks in Game 7. He scored just five points and became a massive offensive liability in the fourth quarter. There are serious concerns surrounding his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s widely believed Philly will aim to trade Simmons this off-season, building...
NBAWarriors World

(T/F) Ben Simmons would be the best Warriors center since Wilt/Nate?

You must be registered and logged in to post. Please select an option:. We are taking an L at center either way you look at it as of now Upside 2021-06-18 15:25:31 (33 views) Maybe. Not a lot to work with if they give up all their real assets for Simmons. Earl j. Slick 2021-06-18 15:38:07 (24 views)
NBARealGM

Ben Simmons: I Love Being In Philly, I Love This Organization

Ben Simmons took blame for the Philadelphia 76ers' loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and indicated he prefers to remain with the franchise. "I ain't shoot well from the line this series," Simmons said. "Offensively, I wasn't there. I didn't do enough for my teammates. ... There's a lot of things that I need to work on."
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Looks Forward to Playing Game 7 vs. Hawks in Philly

Going into Friday night's Game 6 battle against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers weren't sure if they were going to get another game to play this season. As they dropped the two games prior to Friday's matchup, the Sixers had their backs against the wall in Atlanta as they trailed 2-3.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Ben Simmons Isn't Overrated, He Was NEVER a Great Player

Dan Patrick: “Ben Simmons was never a great player. We THOUGHT he was a great player – coming out of high school, one-and-done at LSU, ‘oh my gosh, maybe he’s a Lamar Odom/Magic Johnson kind of player!’ Well, he’s not that. I think he would be better served to play the role of a Draymond Green. Draymond Green plays defense, he can hit a couple of timely shots, he rebounds, he leads the team in assists, but you don’t expect him to be your go-to guy. Ben Simmons is really a third or fourth option on a really good team. The expectation level is so high for him and now there is almost a sadness where you feel sorry for him. Markelle Fultz forgot how to shoot and had to leave Philadelphia and went to Orlando and sort of revitalized a career there. He needs to go to a team who doesn’t have great expectations and that you don’t expect them to win, therefore he can kind of figure out who he is as a player, because I don’t know if he knows… It's almost looks like he’s a right-handed player who is learning to shoot left-handed.” (Full Video Above)
NBAboxden.com

Ben Simmons for D'Angelo Russell needs to happen.

Ben Simmons for D'Angelo Russell needs to happen. Simmons with Ant & KAT better suited for Ben game, Finch will utilize him better as a playmaker and will put him in situations where he can score easily as a cutter / roll man. Simmons the perfect guy on defense too for this team.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers only have two options with Ben Simmons

It happened, the Philadelphia 76ers lost in the second round, again. I’m not going to put the majority of the blame on Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, or Seth Curry. The Sixers role players and Tobias Harris need to do more, but they aren’t the crux of the issue for the franchise. It’s the former first overall pick, Ben Simmons.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Samson: The 76ers have to trade Ben Simmons in the offseason

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers fell at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks 103-96 in Game 7 and failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals. In the loss, one of the most glaring factors was the play of Ben Simmons, who struggled offensively throughout the bulk of the series. During...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Could Trade Ben Simmons For CJ McCollum

The Philadelphia 76ers have recently been eliminated in Game 7 by the upstart Atlanta Hawks. While the game was close throughout, the 76ers were simply outmatched when it came to the 4th quarter. All-Star Ben Simmons notably had a gaffe that has been covered all over the media, with him passing up an open layup in favor of a pass to a contested Matisse Thybulle.
NBAboxden.com

Joel Embiid's reaction when Simmons passed up wide open dunk

Simmons probably still has some value, but it really has diminished. Someone mentioned kemba for Ben Simmons, that is the best you'll probably do for that situation. I'm not an expert on salary cap, but I bet Lebron would take simmons. Sixers would be lucky if they could get cj...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Will LeBron James force a Ben Simmons trade to Lakers?

Philadelphia 76ers “guard” Ben Simmons is represented by Klutch Sports. As are Los Angeles Lakers’ stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, Andre Drummond, and Ben McLemore, for that matter. The 76ers will explore trading Ben Simmons this summer. Daryl Morey has to...
NBAwirenewsfax.com

Ben Simmons’ future uncertain after playoff flop

Ben Simmons endorsed his way into the basket, spun around Danilo Gallinari for the easy look at the internet — an uncontested layup, a dunk — he passed. Passed the ball. Passed on the shot. Passed on the chance to tie the game. Joel Embiid threw up his hands in...