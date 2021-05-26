Instagram lets users hide likes to reduce social media pressure

Afton Endodontics is a dental specialty office in Concord, NC seeking an individual who enjoys marketing and maintaining a social media presence. The ideal candidate is outgoing, a self-starter, an independent worker, creative, and personable. The job is multifaceted, but the majority of your time is spent brainstorming and creating gifts for offices and delivering them. Our office offers competitive benefits: 401k, healthcare, PTO (after 1 year of employment), gym membership, etc. As the job requires much of your time to be spent outside of the office, a company car is provided for use. The position will be full time, paid on a hourly basis. Marketing/PR experience is preferred but not required. This job is perfect for someone who enjoys being creative and building relationships!