Instagram lets users hide likes to reduce social media pressure

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is offering its users the option to hide the number of likes they receive on posts on the app. The aim is to “depressurize people’s experience” on the platform, the social media giant said. Users with the feature enabled will now see the username of a follower who has...

www.bbc.com
