Instagram lets users hide likes to reduce social media pressure

Following the Federal government’s decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria after the platform deleted President Buhari’s tweets referencing the Civil war, former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has called on Twitter and other social media platforms to delete the accounts of President Buhari. His tweets read”I said it before and let me reiterate it again that it is only a ‘jonah’ in a ship that can make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country. God, please save us from President Buhari, ‘the jonah in our ship’.Those undermining the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression should themselves not enjoy such right.Therefore, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other Social media platforms should deactivate all accounts associated with @MBuhari and his govt as done in Turkey in 2020 for us to have peace in Nigeria.”