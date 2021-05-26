Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’: Film Review

By Lovia Gyarkye
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you needed reminding: The One Hundred and One Dalmatians franchise has never been about the dogs. No — its real star is Cruella de Vil, the acerbic, deliciously biting antagonist with an unhinged fur obsession. Betty Lou Gerson voiced the character in the 1961 Disney animated film, investing...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
537
Followers
869
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
John Galliano
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Emily Beecham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Film Star#Comedy Star#Dalmatians#Close#Sinister Universe#Antagonist#Maniacal Laugh#Gorgeous Gowns#Script#Scarlet Lipstick#Orphan Thieves#Genre#Fur#Show Stopping Dresses#England#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNBC Connecticut

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Emma Stone reveals that her cigarette holder is missing from Cruella due to Disney’s smoking ban

She’s known for constantly having a cigarette dangling from a lengthy holder. But Cruella de Vil had to quit cold turkey for Emma Stone’s new smoking-free prequel Cruella. The 32-year-old Oscar winner revealed that Disney’s longtime smoking ban forced a retooling of the 101 Dalmatians villain in an interview with The New York Times that was published Thursday.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Cruella Star Emma Stone Says She Wants an Origin Movie on Disney Villain Ursula

Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, who portrayed iconic villain Cruella de Vil in Disney’s new film’ Cruella, shared that she would be interested in watching a big-screen origin movie on Disney villain Ursula soon. In an interview with Variety, ‘Cruella’ star cast shared which Disney Villain character they would love to see in a big-screen origin movie. Cruella: Before Emma Stone’s Disney Movie Arrives, 5 Spinoff ‘Origin’ Movies We Enjoyed in the Past (News Brig Exclusive).
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Cruella: 5 Easter Eggs To Look Out For While Watching The Emma Stone Movie

Anita is never given her own last name in 101 Dalmatians. Once Roger and Anita are married her last name is Radcliffe, but we never learn what her maiden name was. In Cruella, we learn that her name is Anita Darling, which seems like it could be a reference to another Disney movie, Peter Pan, but it’s actually referencing the way that Cruella de Vil refers to Anita in Cruella’s very first scene. She calls her old school chum “Antia, darling,” so here it seems that screenwriters Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, have simply retconned that scene a bit to imply that Cruella was actually calling her friend by her full name, Anita Darling.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Emma Stone credits Cruella production team for doing 'at least half' of her work

Emma Stone believes the 'Cruella' costume designer and hair and make-up artist did "at least half of her job" for her in the movie. The 32-year-old actress portrays Estella "Cruella" de Vil in the '101 Dalmatians' prequel, and she admitted a huge part of the aspiring fashion designer character was about what she was wearing and her look, so she has credited the behind-the-scenes team for their hard work.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Emma Stone interested in watching movie on Ursula

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, who portrayed iconic villain Cruella de Vil in Disney's new film' Cruella', shared that she would be interested in watching a big-screen origin movie on Disney villain Ursula soon. In an interview with Variety, 'Cruella' star cast shared which Disney Villain...
MoviesComicBook

Cruella: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson Love the Idea of a “Godfather II-Style” Sequel with Glenn Close

Cruella was released this weekend, which means many people are looking back on the other iterations of the iconic Disney villain. Cruella de Vil made her on-screen debut in the animated 101 Dalmatians back in 1961 and was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson. The character was later played by Glenn Close in 1996 in a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians and the star returned again for the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. In the new movie, Emma Stone plays Estella, the younger version of the character coming into her own in the 1970s. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the idea was suggested of making a sequel similar to The Godfather Part II, which could see both Stone and Close playing the role again. Both Stone and her Cruella co-star, Emma Thompson, loved the idea.
Movieshypable.com

How ‘Cruella’ fails Emma Stone in a way ‘101 Dalmatians’ doesn’t fail Glenn Close

This weekend, Disney’s Cruella—the live-action origin story of the villainous fashion designer Cruella DeVil, who came to fame in the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians—hit both theaters and Disney+. This is the second live-action iteration of the material, with 101 (and 102) Dalmatians coming 25 years ago, starring Glenn Close as Cruella. The latest version, directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl fame, stars Emma Stone as the titular villain and Emma Thompson as her villain, the Baroness von Hellman, another famous designer in this world.