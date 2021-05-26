Sleep, COVID-19 and healthcare workers

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted conventional mental health services, creating obstacles for people living with mental illness and substance use disorders to obtain the support they need. This pandemic has challenged us to explore and identify ways to meet the needs of our patient population. One way has been the further development of accessibility related to telemedicine services for our outpatient clients. The American Psychiatric Association supports the use of telemedicine as a component of mental health delivery to the extent that its use is for the benefit of the patient.