Sleep, COVID-19 and healthcare workers

By Scott LaFee / Wellnews
Hampshire Review
 29 days ago

Being a frontline health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a continuing source of sleeplessness, which may increase the risk of contracting the disease. In a summer 2020 survey of 2,884 workers exposed to COVID-19 patients daily, 568 developed COVID-19. For each hour longer that these health care workers slept, their odds of contracting COVID-19 fell 12%, reports STAT. Having severe sleep problems increased the odds of developing COVID-19 by 88%.

