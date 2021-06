I really love the rice cakes that are so popular in China and Korea, in part because they are neutral in flavor which makes them extremely versatile. Most are also gluten-free. Rice cakes are thick, sticky, chewy pasta-type morsels that usually come in oval medallions (like the ones here) or shaped into thick cylinders. I use pork in this rice cake stir-fry dish, but you could substitute chicken or just about any other protein, including tofu. You can find rice cakes either fresh or frozen in many Asian food markets.