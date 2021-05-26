Tilled Takes A New Approach To PayFac-as-a-Service, Banks $11M Series A
Payment facilitation startup Tilled closed on $11 million in Series A funding to enable software companies to monetize payments. The round was led by Canvas Ventures’ Rebecca Lynn, who was joined by Abhinav Tiwari and Henry Ward, as well as existing investors, including Abstract Ventures, Peterson Ventures and Clocktower Technology Group. The new funding gives Tilled a total of $13.15 million in funding since the company was founded in 2019, which included a $2.15 million seed round last November, according to Caleb Avery, founder and CEO of Tilled.news.crunchbase.com