Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Adopt a Golden Nashville says dogs rescued from China meat trade ready for adoption

By Kaylin Jorge
WLOS.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four dogs rescued from the China meat trade and being housed in Nashville are ready to find their forever homes. Adopt a Golden Nashville said the pups made their way to Music City in March. "Saved from slaughter in the meat trade, dog rescue has no...

wlos.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue#Volunteers#China Rescue Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
PetsFOX 11 and 41

ADOPTING A RESCUE DOG—EXPECT YOUR DOG TO BE A DOG

They adopted a greyhound without much research. They were a good home for a dog, the rescue confirmed. They’d had dogs for years, but never a greyhound. They had no idea what to expect. They were not prepared for a big dog—at least, not for a dog as tall as...
Smithfield, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

ACS helps rescue dogs from South Korean meat farm

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Animal Care Sanctuary teamed up with the Humane Society of the United States to rescue nine dogs, including a mother and her four puppies from a meat farm in South Korea. In this most recent effort, the HSUS rescued over 170 dogs from South Korea, according...
Petsnonpareilonline.com

SOLAS: Great cats and kittens ready for adoption

Hello from SOLAS Rescue and welcome to the next edition of Cats, Cats, Cats... Meet the Black Cat Collection. Mama is Olive, a black kitty with dazzling green eyes. She’s delightfully friendly, chatty and not intimidated by other cats, dogs or noisy kids. Olive was a devoted mother but it is time for her to find the family who will love her fur-ever.
PetsSiliconera

Preview: To the Rescue Involves Needy Dogs and Picky Adopters

There are all sorts of pet simulations out there. However, most of them start after acquiring a new animal. To the Rescue, a game developed by Little Rock Games for the Switch and PC, takes place before that happens. In it, players first work in, then run, an animal shelter and attempt to find dogs homes. I was able to go hands-on and spend “a week” running a shelter. It was quite a demanding experience in the build.
Petsforthoodsentinel.com

Save a life! Adopt a pet from the shelter

There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:. Because it’ll cost you less. Adoption costs range from $50 to $200. Because you’ll save a life. Each year, it’s estimated that more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States.
PetsSFGate

Subaru and Its Dealers Help Adopt Almost 23,000 Dogs

Kudos to Subaru for helping find adoptive homes for more than 22,000 shetler pets! The automaker says it was able to find homes for 22,961 animals through its Subaru Loves Pets initiative in October which included its second annual National Make a Dog's Day. The campaign involved nearly 519 participtaing...
Animalscityofmissionviejo.org

Four puppies rescued in the middle of the desert are now available for adoption

Four puppies have a new “leash” on life and are available for adoption thanks to “A Mission for Home Rescue” program. Found in a box with eight siblings in the middle of a Texan desert, the adorable pups had a rough start to life. A young woman walking her dog discovered the abandoned pups that were barely old enough to survive on their own. Thankfully, she knew of the Ghetto Rescue Foundation and drove two hours to meet with Tami from the organization.
Golden, COgoldentranscript.net

Dog adoption event this Saturday

If you have been reading my column for a little while, you will remember a couple of my periodic updates on my two boys, Mad Max and Ivan the Terrible. Those are the two Siberian Husky pups we adopted back in the early months of 2020, right before everything shut down due to the pandemic. Max was about 10 months to a year old and Ivan was about 3 months old. Well, they are pretty much all grown up now. By that I mean they are physically about as big as they are going to get, but being Huskies, they will act like crazy puppies until they are about 5 years old. Maybe 10. OK, they may never “grow out of it”, whatever “it” actually is. At this point I have two 75 pound dogs that get the “zoomies” every day and practically knock you down at the door every time you leave them alone for more than five minutes.
Petshometownfocus.us

Rescue a cat during Adopt-A-Cat Month

American Humane celebrates Adopt-A-Cat Month each June and this year, American Humane is urging animal lovers to celebrate by visiting their local animal shelter and adopting a cat– or two. “Shelters are swamped in the best of times, but now that Americans are transitioning back to the office after more...
Petspawtracks.com

Help your newly adopted dog feel at home with these 6 tips

Approximately 1.6 million rescue dogs are adopted into U.S. homes each year. And depending on a rescue dog’s history, it can take from a few weeks to several months to feel secure in her new environment. Adopting a dog is one of the most rewarding and exciting things you’ll ever do. To ensure a smooth transition, you’ll need to take things slowly. Remember, your new dog may already have passed through several homes before ending up in the shelter. Now, you’re introducing her to yet another new situation. You’ll need to earn her trust and reassure her that your home is forever. Following are six tips to help your newly adopted dog feel at home.
Posey County, INPosted by
103GBF

GBF Adoptable Dog & Cat Of The Week: Dakota and Blackie

We've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share an adoptable dog from PC Pound Puppies and an adoptable feline friend from Posey Humane Society as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.
Petscalifornianewswire.com

China Rescue Dogs Requests Exemption from CDC’s Suspension on Imported Dogs

VASS, N.C., Jun 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — China Rescue Dogs is requesting an exemption for 501(c)(3) rescues from the recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspension of dogs entering the U.S. from countries classified as high risk for rabies. The suspension, which was announced on June...