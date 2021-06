A Gettysburg man, formerly of Carlisle, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the 1992 murder of a confidential informant. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that Willie Tyler, 69, was sentenced to life in prison by Chief Judge John E. Jones III for witness tampering by means of murder and intimidation. He was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Friday to commence serving his sentence.