New York City, NY

Thousands Of New Yorkers Mark One-Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death

By Scott Heins
Gothamist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of demonstrators took to the streets across New York City on Tuesday night, marking the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, who in April was convicted by a jury of murder and manslaughter. Marches, rallies, and vigils around the city paid tribute to Floyd and demanded an end to systemic racism in American law enforcement, including the NYPD.

