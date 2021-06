Billie Eilish is back with “Lost Cause,” the fourth single from her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, along with a self-directed accompanying music video. In the visual, Eilish enlists a girl squad for a mansion party consisting of Twister, silly string and an abundance of dancing on elevated surfaces. While drinking bottled sodas in the kitchen and dancing in matching blue satin pajamas, the 19-year-old musician airs her grievances on a former relationship at the track’s chorus. “You ain’t nothing but a lost cause/And this ain’t nothing like it once was,” she sings over laid-back jazz instruments. “I know you think you’re such an outlaw/But you got no job.” The video concludes with the group laughing and running off-screen, before the screen turns to black for its remaining 22 seconds.