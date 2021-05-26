Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

Deadliest natural disaster in US history hit Galveston in 1900, forever changing hurricane preparedness

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GALVESTON, Texas — The Great Storm of 1900 got its name because back then they didn't name hurricanes and this one was like nothing before it and nothing after it. Scientists at that time didn't believe a catastrophic cyclone could form near Galveston because of how shallow the continental shelf is. Until September 8, 1900 proved that theory wrong when a category four hurricane slammed Galveston.

www.khou.com
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Galveston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Us History#Natural Disaster#Extreme Weather#Storms#Gulf Of Mexico#Weather Forecasting#Erosion#Terrified Humanity#Scientists#U S#Forecasting Tools#Land Based Observations#Shells#Today Ongoing Research#News#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Cuba
News Break
Environment
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

You could qualify for a free portable AC unit in Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program

HOUSTON — Rising temperatures are especially tough and dangerous for people without air conditioning. The city of Houston, Harris County leaders and Reliant representatives have announced the launch of the 16th annual "Beat the Heat" program to get portable air conditioning units to the city's vulnerable population. Cooling centers are also part of the plan, but will only open during heat emergencies and with proper distancing and sanitization practices in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

Here's how Houstonians can apply for a free portable AC unit to stay cool this summer

HOUSTON — It's something that happens every year, but you can still never truly prepare for it. We're talking the Houston heat. Reliant Energy knows all too well how hot it gets in Houston during the summer months. That's why for the past 16 years, the energy company has partnered with the City of Houston to launch a program called 'Beat the Heat,' to help the city's most vulnerable residents stay cool.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Kemah, TXkemahtx.gov

Weather Monitoring 05.17.21 9:30 AM

The City of Kemah Emergency Management continues to monitor the possible weather developments making their way towards our region. As we continue to track these developments, now is a good time to review your significant weather event preparedness plans. In addition to our Emergency Preparedness document for a quick overview...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Galveston, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Carnival Cruise Line hopes to start limited sailing in July

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line says it will attempt to gradually restart sailings from PortMiami and Galveston, Texas, in early to mid-July. From Miami, the first sailing is scheduled to be July 4 aboard the Carnival Horizon, the company announced this week. From Galveston, it plans to start...