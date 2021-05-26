Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Lightweight Structural Batteries

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have had a "big breakthrough" with a lightweight structural battery made of carbon fiber. Developed for use in the design of aircraft, vehicles, and buildings, the innovation presents a hybrid and can be used both as a structural battery, also known as "massless energy storage," as well as a power source. This means that the need of using separate batteries in design is "reduced or potentially even eliminated."

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Energy#Material Design#Carbon Fiber#Hybrid Technology#Structural Batteries#Separate Batteries#Battery#Massless Energy Storage#Vehicles#Cells#Aircraft#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
Country
Sweden
News Break
Cars
Related
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Structural Adhesive

The MONOPOX HT2999 structural adhesive from DELO is designed for automotive, consumer, and industrial electronics applications. The material achieves compression shear strength of 20 MPa at 180 °C. Developed primarily for use in the automotive industry and mechanical engineering, these high-temperature resistant adhesives are in demand for use with electric motors and power electronics.
Electronicssciencecodex.com

The biodegradable battery

The fabrication device for the battery revolution looks quite unconspicuous: It is a modified, commercially available 3D printer, located in a room in the Empa laboratory building. But the real innovation lies within the recipe for the gelatinous inks this printer can dispense onto a surface. The mixture in question consists of cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystallites, plus carbon in the form of carbon black, graphite and activated carbon. To liquefy all this, the researchers use glycerin, water and two different types of alcohol. Plus a pinch of table salt for ionic conductivity.
CarsAzom.com

Study may Lead to Safer and More Energy-Efficient Lithium-ion Batteries

Batteries have evolved significantly ever since Volta initially stacked zinc and copper discs together 200 years ago. While this technology has evolved continuously from lead-acid to lithium-ion, several challenges still exist today — such as inhibiting the growth of dendrites and achieving a higher density. Experts are rushing to meet the increasing global demand for safe and energy-efficient batteries.
Aerospace & DefenseTrendHunter.com

Luxurious Lightweight Business Jets

The HondaJet Elite S is a luxuriously made and lightweight private jet that has a high-efficiency, aerodynamic design. The private jet comes equipped with a suite of cutting-edge features that make the flight experience quick and enjoyable. The exterior has a sleek look, sporting two powerful high-performance engines that offer the plane an extensive range of 1,437 nautical miles. Due to the engines' efficiency, the plane cuts down on costs–both for humans and the environment.
Technologypine64.org

exploding batteries

I had my clusterboard run for about two months and today i've turned it of to add new modules. but when i turned it back on, within a minute, one of the bateries exploded. Well started to bubble and sprayed some juice out. Is this a common thing for normal...
Chemistrylabmanager.com

An Atomic Look at Lithium-Rich Batteries

Batteries have come a long way since Volta first stacked copper and zinc discs together 200 years ago. While the technology has continued to evolve from lead-acid to lithium-ion (Li-ion), many challenges still exist—like achieving higher density and suppressing dendrite growth. Experts are racing to address the growing, global need for energy-efficient and safe batteries.
ScienceNewswise

Novel Liquid Crystal Metalens Offers Electric Zoom

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Researchers from Cornell University's School of Applied and Engineering Physics and Samsung’s Advanced Institute of Technology have created a first-of-its-kind metalens – a metamaterial lens – that can be focused using voltage instead of mechanically moving its components. The proof of concept opens the door...
ElectronicsAzom.com

Infinity XE 60, PEAK Scientific’s cost-effective alternative to nitrogen gas cylinders for your lab

On 1st of June 2021, PEAK Scientific introduced the latest addition to the Infinity series of compressor-free nitrogen generators for analytical labs, the Infinity XE 60. Designed as a versatile solution for a range of applications including LC-MS, ELSD, Sample Evaporation, NMR and FT/MS, Infinity XE 60 delivers nitrogen at flow rates ranging from 10-520 liters per minute, and purity between 95-99.5%, depending on flow rate.
techxplore.com

Using polymer inhibitors to enable larger dynamic windows

Dynamic windows are a valuable technology that can help to decrease the carbon footprint of buildings. Dynamic windows are a class of windows with adjustable tint that allow users greater control over the flow of light and heat passing through them. Researchers at Stanford University and University of Colorado- Boulder...
Fratello Watches

The Casio MTG-B2000BDE With Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure

It is quite a common feeling to find yourself overwhelmed by any new Casio G-Shock release. Why? Well, these watches are replete with niche functionality and occasionally unintuitive control systems. While perseverance (and reliance upon the instruction manual at first) is necessary, you will be rewarded with an everyday watch that will serve you well no matter the situation. The Casio MTG-B2000BDE is a dutiful daily option. That is thanks, in large part, to the watch’s Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure. You’ve probably heard this term before in regards to G-Shocks, but let’s dive in and find out exactly what is meant by it.
Industrybostonnews.net

Battery Energy Storage Market Growth Forecast 2027 - Samsung SDI, Guoxuan High-Tech, BYD, LG Chem

The growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply from end-use sectors such as industrial, telecommunications, data centers, shipping and medical is expected to strengthen the market during the forecast period. Battery storage systems enable electricity providers to store excess energy for later use, thereby improving the flexibility and reliability of the grid with regard to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. In addition, the uninterruptible power supply demand is expected to grow exponentially due to continued population growth, infrastructure development and rapid industrialization in the coming years.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Investigating all-manganese flow batteries

Flow batteries present an attractive alternative to lithium-ion in stationary storage, offering longer lifetimes and lower degradation. Since the batteries aren’t suitable for electric vehicles or consumer electronics, the market size is much smaller than lithium-ion. Flow batteries, however, are gaining market share in stationary storage projects designed to support regional grids and boost consumption of renewables generated power.
ChemistryPhys.org

New ion-conducting membrane improves alkaline-zinc iron flow batteries

Alkaline zinc-iron flow batteries (AZIFB) are suitable for stationary energy storage applications due to advantages of high open-cell voltage, low cost, and environmental friendliness. However, they suffer from zinc dendrite accumulation and relatively low operation current density. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Li Xianfeng from the Dalian Institute...
Electronicsinsideevs.com

Samsung SDI Introduces Cylindrical NCA Cells With 91% Nickel

Samsung SDI presents at the 2021 InterBattery in South Korea its latest battery tech, including the new Gen.5 battery cells for electric vehicles. One of the most interesting bits of news is that Samsung SDI's executive vice president and head of research Chang Hyuk has confirmed that the company already produces cylindrical battery cells with NCA cathode (nickel, cobalt, aluminum oxide) that contains 91% nickel (previously at 88%). As far as we know, the 88% version first debuted in 2015 in cylindrical cells for power tools, before moving to EVs.
DesignPhys.org

Designing natural-based synthetic materials

Since the beginning of mankind we are developing and improving materials with better and more optimized material properties. By understanding how natural materials are made, one should be able to imitate and modify them. And that is exactly what Mark van Rijt and Bernette Oosterlaken (Chemical Engineering and Chemistry) did, both from a different perspective.
Sciencepv-magazine.com

Pure sulfide CIGS solar cell with 15.2% efficiency

Pure sulfide chalcopyrite, Cu(In,Ga)S2, is a promising semiconductor material with a bandgap between 1.5 and 2.4 eV, which has already been used to build single-junction and tandem solar cells. Thus far, however, this material has found limited applications in the development of thin-film PV devices, due to the difficulty of reducing voltage losses that occur in the bulk and at their interfaces.