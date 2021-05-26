Lightweight Structural Batteries
Researchers from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have had a "big breakthrough" with a lightweight structural battery made of carbon fiber. Developed for use in the design of aircraft, vehicles, and buildings, the innovation presents a hybrid and can be used both as a structural battery, also known as "massless energy storage," as well as a power source. This means that the need of using separate batteries in design is "reduced or potentially even eliminated."www.trendhunter.com