“A Star for a Whole Generation of People”: Anthony Ramos’ Long Journey to ‘In the Heights’ and How He Embraces the “Superpower” of Being a Latino Actor
Hollywood is betting that the multihyphenate has the star appeal to catapult Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu's musical into one of the first post-pandemic hits. The first time Anthony Ramos auditioned for In the Heights was exactly a decade ago. He was 19 and trying out for an ensemble part in a nonunion national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' musical about dreaming, striving and surviving in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood; he made it four rounds and danced for Miranda in the final audition but didn't make the cut.