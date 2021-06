A diagnosis of prediabetes can be a wake-up call, especially if you didn't know you were at risk. But that wake-up call doesn't need to be cause for alarm. Having prediabetes—blood sugar or A1c levels that are elevated but not up to diabetes level—means you have a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Your blood sugar level shows the concentration of glucose in your bloodstream at the exact moment you do a fingerstick; the A1c test measures your average blood sugar levels over the past three months.