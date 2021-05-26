Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Abercrombie’s online investments, reopening fuel revenue beat

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a bigger-than-expected 61% jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from shoppers returning to stores and its beefed up online business. Shares rose 6% as the company also posted a surprise quarterly profit and said that the momentum had...

mymixfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Reuters#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Hollister#Social Tourist#Tiktok#Ibes#Refinitiv#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
RetailPosted by
pymnts

SoftBank's Atom Backing A Nod To Online Retail Investing Allure

Retail investing is getting a bit crowded, and platforms are the rage – but data, as one might say, makes the difference. As reported on Wednesday (June 23) by The Wall Street Journal, SoftBank is leading a funding round (through its Latin America fund) that will put $28 million in the online investing platform Atom Finance, with a focus on providing institutional-level resources to the retail investing realm.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Accenture's stock surges toward a record after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Accenture PLC rallied 3.6% toward record territory in premarket trading Thursday, after the management consulting company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and raised its full-year outlook, citing demand for digital transformation. Net income for the quarter to May 31 rose to $1.55 billion, or $2.40 a share, from $1.23 billion, or $1.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.40. Revenue grew 20.7% to $13.26 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $12.81 billion, with gross margin improving to 33.2% from 32.1%. New bookings jumped 39% to $15.4 billion, including 30% growth in consulting bookings and a 52% rise in outsourcing bookings. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.71 to $8.80 from $8.32 to $8.50, and its outlook for operating cash flow to $8.65 billion to $9.15 billion from $7.65 billion to $8.15 billion. The stock, which is on track to open above the April 29 record close of $292.54, has gained 9.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.9%.
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Accenture Earnings, Revenue Climb in 3Q

Accenture PLC reported a rise in earnings and revenue in the third quarter. The company said revenue was $13.26 billion, up from $10.99 billion a year earlier. According to FactSet, analysts had been expecting $12.81 billion. Net income attributable to the company was $1.55 billion, up from $1.23 billion. Earnings...
Stocksstateofpress.com

Accenture Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Accenture (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.4 on revenue of $13.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.24 on revenue of $12.76B. Accenture shares are up 9.38% from the beginning of...
Businessfashionunited.com

Online demand boosts Joules full year revenues

For the year ended May 30, 2021, Joules has reported revenue increase of 4 percent to approximately 199 million pounds. The company said in a release that revenue rose despite the significant challenges impacting the retail sector during the financial year. The company added that it expects to report pre-tax profit in the range of 5.5 million to 6.5 million pounds, slightly ahead of current market expectations.
Businessdnyuz.com

Amazon sees Prime Day sales boost amid supply chain snags

June 22 – Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Prime Day saw strong online sales growth in the United States on Monday even as supply chain snafus and a robust spending appetite limited the level of discounts on popular products like electronics. Total online sales across all U.S. retailers jumped 8.7% from last...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Plug Power Rises After Loss Widens, Revenue Beats

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report rose after the hydrogen-fuel-cell company reported mixed first-quarter results. For the quarter ended March 31 the Latham, N.Y., company posted a net loss of $60.8 million, or 12 cents a share, wider than the loss of $37.5 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding climbed 68% to 513.5 million.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2; Cash Flows Hit Record

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts as strong software demand bolstered cash flows to record. Adobe shares gained 1.31% in after-hours trade following the report. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.03 on revenue of $3.84 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS...
RetailPhys.org

There's a good reason online retailers are investing in physical stores

Researchers from Colorado State University, Amazon, and Dartmouth College published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that examines the role of physical stores for selling "deep" products. The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing, is titled "How Physical Stores Enhance Customer Value: The Importance of Product Inspection...
Retailq957.com

Kroger lifts annual forecasts as online grocery investments click

(Reuters) – Kroger Co on Thursday raised its forecast for annual profit and topped quarterly sales estimates, as investments to improve its pickup and delivery services helped the U.S. grocer counter slowing at-home eating trend and fend off competition. The company has bolstered its business through its “Restock Kroger” program...
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Compound interest on investments can beat inflation

Being an adviser since 2006, I’ve had my fair share of questions regarding “why invest?” I’ve undoubtedly shown clients those charts of compounding returns over time with the S&P turning $10k into $20k, and then how, with a little help from dollar cost averaging and some further contributions over time, one can retire with a few million bucks in the bank.
BusinessPosted by
FootwearNews

Pandemic-Fueled Online Sales Boost Dr. Martens Annual Results

Dr. Martens released its first annual earnings results as a public company on Thursday, showing revenues that increased 15%, propelled by strong increases from its e-commerce platform and from sales in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as China. But IPO-related costs pulled down the company’s...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Nio Is Investing In Chinese Online Used Car Dealer Uxin

Chinese EV manufacturer NIO Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), which has a strong competitive positioning in the Chinese EV market, is investing in a used car retailer. What Happened: Beijing-based Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXIN), which operates as a nationwide online used car dealer in China, said Nio Capital, the venture capital arm of Nio, and Joy Capital have agreed to invest up to $315 million in the company.