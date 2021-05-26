Boulder Group negotiates sale of Piggly Wiggly in Wisconsin
The Boulder Group completed the sale of a single-tenant net-leased Piggly Wiggly property at 1330 Memorial Drive in Watertown, Wisconsin, for $3.25 million. The 27,000-squar- foot building benefits from its location off State Highway 16, which is a primary north-south thoroughfare that connects to State Highway 26. The property is positioned next to Watertown Regional Medical Center, one of the most established inpatient/ outpatient healthcare facilities in the area.rejournals.com