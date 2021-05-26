Cancel
Wisconsin State

Boulder Group negotiates sale of Piggly Wiggly in Wisconsin

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder Group completed the sale of a single-tenant net-leased Piggly Wiggly property at 1330 Memorial Drive in Watertown, Wisconsin, for $3.25 million. The 27,000-squar- foot building benefits from its location off State Highway 16, which is a primary north-south thoroughfare that connects to State Highway 26. The property is positioned next to Watertown Regional Medical Center, one of the most established inpatient/ outpatient healthcare facilities in the area.

Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

New Beaver Dam store aims at affordability

Jacob Bartz has been buying and selling things since he was 10 years old, and now runs a resale shop in downtown Beaver Dam. Jake’s Buy It All is open in what was formerly the Expedition Supply shop at 108 S. Center St. Bartz runs the business with partner Jodie Dilkey.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Railroad maintenance closes part of South Third Street

After several complaints of a rough railroad crossing, Canadian Pacific Railroad most of this week will perform maintenance at its South Third Street crossing at Hyland Avenue and Clyman Street. Southbound traffic at South Third and East Milwaukee streets will be detoured onto East Milwaukee Street to South Church Street....
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

United Way offers free rides to vaccination appointments

FORT ATKINSON – The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties has announced their Ride United transportation program has temporarily expanded to cover free rides to vaccination appointments in the communities of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater and Watertown. “Our United Way is honored to be in a...
Palmyra, WIWatertown Daily Times

County board approves Palmyra rezoning

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a rezoning that will allow a Palmyra couple to create three new building sites south of N252 County Highway H in the town of Palmyra on which they plan to place homes. The rezoning that was approved by supervisors...