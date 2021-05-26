Cancel
Alan Pergament: Fall network TV primarily focuses on its past at the expense of its future

By Alan Pergament
Buffalo News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Dick Wolf’s world, which is what is frightening about the future of broadcast network television. The producer of the “Law & Order” franchise and the “Chicago” franchise on NBC and “The FBI” franchise on CBS has three consecutive shows on three nights on the fall schedule of the two networks.

TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Why is Megan Boone leaving the NBC series The Blacklist?

MEGAN Boone is an actress who stars as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen on NBC's The Blacklist. Boone will make her final appearance as a regular cast member in the season eight finale on June 23, 2021. Why is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist?. The Blacklist features James Spader as Raymond...
TV Seriestv-recaps-reviews.com

TV-Recaps-Reviews

CBS' Fall 2021 Schedule - After 18 Years, 'NCIS' Moves to New Night and Time; 'FBI' Franchise Takes Over Tuesday Nights. CBS has today announced its Fall 2021 schedule - which will feature veteran drama series NCIS moving to a new night and time after 18 years in the same spot in order to make way for the FBI franchise to completely take over Tuesday nights (giving executive producer Dick Wolf entire control over three nights of programming across two networks this fall).
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Not even Netflix wants more of NBC's Manifest

Earlier this month, NBC canceled Manifest, its latest and most oddly Christian-themed attempt to capture some of the Lost magic that ABC had a decade ago, after three seasons. The timing of the decision was somewhat surprising to the show’s fans, especially since a lot of those fans were new, as the show had just premiered on Netflix and quickly claimed the top spot on the notably ill-defined “Top 10" list on the streaming service—a placement that could mean anything from “who knows?” to “nobody knows.” Either way, Netflix was adamant that people were definitely watching Manifest on Netflix, but NBC evidently wasn’t convinced that that would translate to anything other than it paying a lot of money to keep making a show that is only popular on Netflix (sort of like how nobody watched You until it hit the streaming service).
TV Seriescoastalbreezenews.com

Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Manifest Season 4 Gets Netflix Pass; WBTV Not Shopping Series: Report

Unfortunately for Manifest fans, we're learning what a difference a week can make. With the series wrapping up its third season, NBC made the decision to cancel the series in the middle of series creator Jeff Rake's intended six-season plan. Since that time, the Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV series saw its first two seasons top the Netflix charts, helped in large part by a #SaveManifest campaign that kicked in online when the news broke. Then on Friday came word that "conversations" between the streamer and WBTV were "ongoing" as Netflix continued "evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup" as talks for two-week contract extensions for Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long were paused as negotiations continued. Unfortunately, it appears the show has been grounded permanently, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Netflix has opted not to pick up a fourth season. The report goes on to say that Warner Bros. TV is wrapping up its efforts to shop the series elsewhere as it would involve "navigating a maze of digital rights and cast options that have expired" (though WBTV and Netflix did not respond to the reports).
TV Seriescynopsis.com

06/23/21: Showtime renews “Ziwe” for season two

Netflix: The Parisian Ad Agency: Exclusive Properties, Too Hot to Handle. Catch the wave: Coca-Cola North America announced plans to boost its spending with minority-owned media, to 8% of the company’s total annual media budget in North America by 2024. “Following a thorough analysis of our marketing spend, we recognized we could do more to support an equitable media landscape by creating growth opportunities for minority-owned and led outlets,” said Melanie Boulden, CMO, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Co. The company is also launching a pilot certification assistance program in partnership with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council to help Black, Hispanic and AAPI media partners thrive.
TV & VideosEW.com

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris says he left Netflix because it 'became CBS'

Kenya Barris is ready to explain why he walked away from his $100 million deal with Netflix: In his words, the streaming service "became CBS." The producer behind ABC's Black-ish and Freeform's Grown-ish says Netflix didn't appreciate his "edgy" voice, so he left the streamer before his deal expired, he tells The Hollywood Reporter.
BusinessDeadline

George Cheeks Sets Streamlined CBS Structure With David Nevins On the Move, Calls Network & Studio “Critical” To Paramount+ Growth

Today, ViacomCBS announced the long rumored restructuring of its streaming operations with a new content leadership team comprised of some of the top TV group executives across the Viacom and CBS sides of the company, including George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS; Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group; David Nevins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks; Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment; and Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Tom's Guide

23 biggest canceled TV shows or series ending in 2021

It’s the circle of life: new TV shows make us happy and canceled TV shows make fans write angry letters to networks (with some leaving either before their time or closing at a natural ending). This year seems to have more than its usual share of big TV series cancellations, with announcements of long-running favorites like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Black-ish and The Walking Dead reaching their final seasons. The axe keeps falling, too — NBC just canceled Manifest and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Kenya Barris Exited $100 Million Netflix Deal Because He Couldn’t Be Edgy: ‘Netflix Became CBS’

Kenya Barris wasn’t the first high-profile showrunner to strike up a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix (he joined the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy), but he was the first notable creator to walk away. News broke last October that Barris was looking for an exit from his reported $100 million deal with Netflix. A new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter confirms Barris got out of the deal in January. The showrunner also spoke about his Netflix departure for the first time in detail. According to THR, Barris’ “Netflix marriage had been imperfect” because he “wasn’t willing to be the broadly commercial producer that the streamer wanted him to be, and Netflix wasn’t interested in being the edgy home that Barris craved.”
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Hungry’: Christian Magby Joins NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Magby (The Flash) has been tapped as a lead opposite Demi Lovato in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot Hungry, starring and executive produced by Lovato. Hungry comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Written and executive...
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Clarice Starling's past and present all fall apart at once as Clarice nears its finale

Wow. Clarice has always been a messy program (we said so right there in the headline of last week’s review), but as the series accelerates toward next week’s season finale, it’s really started letting the seams show. This heightened momentum and rushed sense of structure isn’t without its pleasures—bye, Joe Hudlin, you were a fun bad guy!—but when it leads to episodes like this, where half of the narrative decisions leave a viewer saying, “Wait, what?!”, it’s awfully hard to feel like the trade-off is worth it. Will I take stupid but engaging Clarice over the dull, plodding nonsense that kicked off the season? Of course. But I really wish this series could deliver some thrills without constantly requiring viewers to check their brains at the door.