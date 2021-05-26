Cancel
Making your plans for June? Check out the shows and concerts coming up

Connecticut Post
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2-25 International Festival of Arts & Ideas: The International Festival of Arts & Ideas resumes this year with Festival 2021: IMAGINE, a completely virtual event. Highlights include: astrophysicist and folklorist Moiya McTier; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter; nationally recognized musician Toshi Reagon; Collab New Haven co-founder Margaret Lee; and U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. The Ideas conversations bring together vital thinkers and doers to engage with national and international issues through the microcosm of the culturally rich, diverse and complex communities of New Haven. All programming is free and will be streamed live on Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch and the festival’s Virtual Stage. artidea.org/ideas.

www.ctpost.com
EntertainmentGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

SHOW GOES ON: Community Concerts releases lineup, plans party

Community Concerts of the Grand Valley has released its concert lineup for the 2021–22 season and is ready to show off the venue for that season. The public is invited to a “kick off party” from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Season tickets can...
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Chordhawks plan patriotic concerts June 25-26

After canceling last year’s show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badger Chordhawks Chorus will present its Patriotic Concert across two days this month at the Marvin W. Roth Community Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St. The shows, which also will be streamed live online at PatrioticConcert...
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

Love and Theft concert coming to Bahbee’s Barn June 25

Due to its willingness to continue participating in things like concerts and public gatherings, Lincoln County has caught the attention of country singer Drew Baldridge, who has brought his Baldridge and Bonfires tour to Bahbee’s Barn twice during the pandemic. Lincoln County has also caught the eye of Love and Theft, a country duo made […]
Columbus, OH614now.com

Check out the vendors slated for the Columbus Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Whether you’re looking to find that perfect gift for a friend or simply treat yourself (you deserve it), there’s a great chance you’ll likely find what you’re looking for at the Columbus Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at the Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St. in Hilliard.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Plan ahead: Events coming up in the Capital Region

BALLSTON SPA - A meet the candidates night will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 15 in the Ballston Spa High School Library so area voters can learn more about the two candidates vying for a seat on the Board of Education in the June 22 race. In May's election...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Music967merle.com

Oak Ridge July 4th Fireworks Celebration

Celebrate America with 96.7 Merle as we present the Oak Ridge July 4th Firework Celebration at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge on July 4th!. Music starts at 7:30 PM with fireworks scheduled for 9:45 PM. 96.7 Merle will be broadcast LIVE at A.K. Bissell Park starting at 7 PM...
Rock Musicrelix

Check Out Our June 2021 CD Sampler

Check out the CD & Digital Artist Samplers from our June 2021 Issue. FOLLOW Relix on Spotify to discover new tracks from every issue!. Darkside is an American rock band formed in Providence, R.I, in 2011. The group consists of Chilean electronic musician and vocalist Nicolás Jaar and American multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington. Their second full-length album, Spiral, will be released on July 23 on Matador Records.
Brookfield, MOLinn County Leader

Summer Fun Days return to Brookfield

Park and Brag on June 25. If you think it’s cool, Bring it! Cars, trucks or bikes! Located at the Brookfield Twin Parks! The parking lineup starts at 5 p.m.. Contact Leroy Sisson for more information at 660- 525-7779. The Wine and Brew Review will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m.,...
MusicNew Haven Register

'In My Room' With Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace and her Devouring Mothers bandmates Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson perform together for the first time in over a year on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room series. The band filmed the performance at Grace’s home in Chicago, and opened with a rendition...
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

Music festival comes to M.V. Film Center and online

From “Long Strange Trip” to “Summer of Soul,” the M.V. Film Center launches the popular Filmmusic Festival this weekend. Seven films will play. One of the first, playing on Thursday, June 24, is “Long Strange Trip,” a series featuring the Grateful Dead and playing in the Film Center. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the first episode of this series narrates the beginnings of the legendary band. It started as the Warlocks with Jerry Garcia as the band’s inspiration and leader. The series describes how Garcia was influenced as a child by “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein,” goes on to describe how Jack Kerouac became Garcia’s hero; and then his hookup with Ken Kesey. LSD became an important part of the band’s performance ethos. Its experiments with psychedelics became a way to get away from “all of that safeness,” according to one band member. “By confronting death you learn how to live” was their credo.
Performing Artslivemusicblog.com

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Greek Theatre Berkeley Show

Looks like the team at Another Planet Entertainment got the jump on the news today that Bob Weir will be back playing shows in the Bay Area very soon! In fact, the first show just got announced. Bobby Weir and his Wolf Bros (plus The Wolfpack) will be playing Berkeley’s...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Liane Carroll and Ian Shaw at Pizza Express Jazz Club, Dean Street (re-opening gig)

(Pizza Express Dean Street. 21 June 2021 – re-opening gig. Review by Lavender Sutton) It’s been more than a year since performers and a live audience have set foot in the legendary Pizza Express Live venue in Dean Street with its classic red pillars and indigo ambiance, but it feels like no time has passed at all. For their opening night on midsummer’s eve, they booked the perfect duo to bring us back to normality. Because, together, Liane Carroll and Ian Shaw bring equal amounts of joy, laughter, tenderness and surprise.
Alabama StateWOLF

Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Country Music Hall of Fame group ALABAMA will bring their “50th Anniversary Tour” to the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 7pm with special guest Tracy Lawrence. The event was originally scheduled for...
TV & Videosramp247.com

Gaffigan To Open NAB Show

“After a difficult year and unfortunate hiatus for NAB Show, we look forward to celebrating the opening of the show floor with the ever talented and hilarious Jim Gaffigan,” said NAB President & CEO Gordon Smith. “His notoriously fun and entertaining performance is ideal for this momentous occasion as we reunite and reengage in Las Vegas.”
CelebritiesRadio Business Report

Jim Gaffigan to Perform at NAB Show Sunday Kick Off

Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan — a five-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer and contributor to CBS Sunday Morning — will entertain NAB Show attendees with a special Sunday afternoon performance. Gaffigan will play a key role in the formal opening of the 2021 NAB Show, the first convention...