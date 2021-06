The Strategist’s Jordan Bowman wrote an ode to his TaoTronics lamp after experts recommended it to him. His endorsement was so strong that Strategist UK staff writer Chris Mandle bought one after reading it. “It can get really dark at my dining room table — this light has some sharp settings which really help me focus, as well as gentler hues if I’m on a Zoom call. I have it in black, and like how minimalist it is, with very straight lines and a simple touch pad. When my work space becomes my dinner table again on the weekends, we often leave the lamp out — one setting could be described as ‘restaurant candlelight,’ which helps on date night.”