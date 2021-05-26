"Burnout" Crisis at Work Threatens Post-Pandemic Workplaces
Remote-work access increases employee well-being and productivity. NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Calling it a "crisis at work," Catalyst found in a global survey that 92% of workers say they are experiencing burnout from the stress related to their workplace, their Covid-19 work experiences, and/or their personal lives. A solution to improve employee well-being—as well as productivity, innovation, retention, and inclusion—researchers say, is access to remote work. For women, who have been disproportionately impacted by job losses during the pandemic, these findings are critically important.www.kpvi.com