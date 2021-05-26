"Burnout" Crisis at Work Threatens Post-Pandemic Workplaces

People generally have reported an increase in stress, overwhelm, overwork, burnout, hitting the “pandemic wall” or whatever they choose to call this cluster of emotions and experiences. With so many people feeling other than fully charged with work, it’s important for both leaders and employees to develop a vocabulary and a practice about how to talk about stress. It’s one of the places where I went wrong in my own burnout journey – I waited entirely too long to talk to my boss about what I was feeling, and my burnout lasted a lot longer than it should have because of it.