This month marks the publication of Work Better Together: How to Cultivate Strong Relationships to Maximize Well-Being and Boost Bottom Lines, by Jen Fisher and Anh Phillips. In addition to being the Chief Well-being Officer at Deloitte, Fisher is also Thrive Global’s Editor-at-Large for Work-Life Integration (you can read her columns here). Phillips is a management consultant, a research director at Deloitte, and a longtime writer and researcher on the intersection of technology and humanity. The book couldn’t be more timely — even before the pandemic suddenly forced much of the world into remote work and introduced us to virtual fatigue, the ideas of connectedness, belonging, how we use technology, and the value of relationships were moving to the center of the conversation about work.