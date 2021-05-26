MONSTA X Returns With 3rd Set of "One Of A Kind" Concept Photos

Further increasing the hype for their Korean comeback, MONSTA X returns with the third set of concept photos for their upcoming album "One Of A Kind." On May 22, the Starship Entertainment boy group revealed their new photos across their official SNS channels, driving the mature vibes they have presented in the previous concept photos. Furthermore, the closeup of their impressive visuals is further emphasized by the black backdrops in each of their shots. The subgroup and individual shots further reveal that the set appears to be inside an airline, with first-class seats and an assortment of trinkets in the background.