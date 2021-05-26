The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

Hallelujah because, although it might not be completely business-as-usual, there was an actual red carpet with actual celebrities at this year's BAFTA TV Awards. And boy, did the stars, coming out of their virtual cocoons, put on a show when it came to dressing up up. Michaela Coel, nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, stole the show in a long black gown with shoulder blade cut-outs and scarlet-hemmed sleeves. Nicola Coughlan, always a risk-tasker when it comes to ceremonial style, wore a voluminous frock the colour of Fanta, accessing with hot pink heels and peacock blue eyeshadow. While Jodie Comer, usually a fan of in-your-face (in a good way) gowns, took a sleeker approach with navy blue tailoring from Gabriela Hearst. While we wait to see who wins big at tonight's ceremony, here's all the action from the red carpet IRL.