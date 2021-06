Israeli aircraft earlier today yet again, have struck Gaza, as they bombed what they claimed to be Hamas armed compounds. The official claim by them at the moment, states that this bombing was a retaliation to incendiary balloons that were released by Hamas, which resulted in 20 blazes across open fields near the border separating Gaza and Israel. In what was already considered to be a fragile ceasefire between the two, serious concerns have risen regarding Israel’s new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, whose coalition came to power last Sunday, as the latest events continue to put the new government to the test.