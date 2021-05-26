Cruella Shouldn’t Work, but It Mostly Does

It was easy to root against Cruella de Vil in the 1961 One Hundred and One Dalmatians: She was mean and vain and, more importantly, totally unrepentant about slaughtering puppies. The new movie Cruella, directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie and out this Friday in theaters and on Disney+, purports to explain how she became the “inhuman beast” we know from her theme song, and the results are mixed. On the one hand, it’s fabulous-looking fun, and thankfully not the Joker-but-a-woman story the trailers seemed to suggest. On the other, the story (written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis receiving story credit) is clownishly slipshod, and can’t let go of the idea that this dog-murderer must be likable. In other words, despite being a villain origin story, Cruella is afraid of making its central character a villain.