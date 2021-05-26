Cancel
20% Bonus Points on US Bank Altitude Reserve from June 1 to July 31 (Targeted Offer)

By Grant
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning everyone, I hope your week is going well. Yesterday, I received a letter from US Bank regarding a targeted spending offer on my US Bank Altitude Reserve Credit Card. From June 1 to July 31, I can earn 20% bonus points on my purchases. This is a targeted offer with a unique promo code, so check your mail and email over the next few days for a similar offer on your US Bank credit card.

