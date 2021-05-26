From Duffy's to a new restaurant company: Jason Emmett takes over Sundy House in Delray Beach
He took over Duffy's after his dad's death in 2015, but left the chain in 2019. Now he's head of a new challenge, with some former Duffy's folks along with him. Sunlight filters through the trees to brighten dining tables set amid the lush gardens of the Sundy House restaurant and boutique hotel in Delray Beach. With its fountains and pools, its tropical palms and flowers, the Sundy House garden is a tranquil hideaway.www.palmbeachpost.com