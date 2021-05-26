Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Malaysian transport operator head fired after joke response to train crash

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it had terminated the services of the chairman of the public transport operator amid an outcry over his response to a train accident in which more than 200 people were injured.

On Monday, 47 commuters were severely hurt and 166 sustained minor injuries when two light rail metro trains collided head-on in an underground tunnel near the centre of Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, chairman of Prasarana Malaysia, appeared to joke about the collision in response to a question from a reporter on the situation in the tunnel.

“Normal... only the two cars are together. They kissed each other,” Tajuddin said laughing during the televised news conference.

Malaysian social media users lambasted Tajuddin’s comments as insensitive, with thousands signing an online petition calling for him to be sacked.

In a letter dated Wednesday and circulated on social media, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Tajuddin’s services would be terminated, effective immediately.

The letter did not specify the reason.

A ministry spokeswoman confirmed to media that the letter was authentic. Tajuddin did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Tajuddin, who is also a government lawmaker, was appointed as Prasarana chairman in May last year.

Authorities have pledged to carry out a thorough investigation into the train collision, the first major accident in the metro system’s 23 years of operation. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Public Transport#Metro Trains#Traffic Accident#Malaysian Authorities#Rail Cars#Finance Ministry#Prasarana Malaysia#Crash#Kuala Lumpur#Light Rail#Tengku#Prasarana Chairman#Finance Minister#Calls#Calling#Laughing#Reporting#News Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Trafficprweek.com

Prasarana displayed 'lack of empathy' after Malaysia train crash

Last week, two passenger Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains collided in Kuala Lumpur, injuring tens of passengers with six of them in critical condition. The next day, the chairman of Prasarana, the government-owned company that operates public transport, found himself in an embarrassing comms crisis. During a press conference the...
Traffictri-lakestribune.net

At least 30 people dead after two express trains crash in Pakistan

It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens (still trapped). The accident in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province occurred before dawn after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the adjacent track, where they were hit by the Sir Syed Express, a representative of Pakistan Railways said in a statement.
TrafficPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Dozens Dead in Head-On Commuter Train Crash in Pakistan

At least 32 people died when a commuter train derailed onto the tracks of an oncoming express train early Monday morning in eastern Pakistan. Passengers were just crawling out of the rubble of the derailed train when another train heading in the opposite direction rounded a bend and crashed into the derailed cars, unable to stop. The accident is the latest in Pakistan, which has a dismal train safety record. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was “shocked by the horrific train accident” and called for a “comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.” The death toll is expected to rise.
TrafficInternational Business Times

Engineers Re-open Track After Deadly Pakistani Train Crash

Pakistani engineers re-opened the nation's main north-south railway line Tuesday after clearing the mangled wreckage of two trains that collided in a remote farming region, killing dozens and highlighting huge safety problems on the dilapidated network. At least 63 people died early Monday when a high-speed passenger train knifed through...
TrafficBBC

China: Nine dead after train crashes into railway workers

Nine people were killed in a railway accident early Friday morning in China's Gansu province, when a train rammed into on-site workers. The train, which was on route from Urumqi to Hangzhou, crashed into railway workers at around 05:25 on Friday (21:25 GMT) in Jinchang city, local authorities said. Medical...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Malaysia extends COVID-19 lockdown for 2 more weeks

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Friday extended a national lockdown imposed to curb a surge in coronavirus infections for two more weeks, with the latest restrictions to end on June 28, security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. The lockdown, originally set to end on June 14, was announced as...
Trafficmelodyinter.com

Ka Siong dismisses ‘cover-up’ in probe into LRT train crash

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) and its Investigation Committee, which conducted a probe into the collision between two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains on May 24, never stated that no one is to be blamed for causing the incident to happen, said its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Malaysian assets fall after government imposes full lockdown

(May 31): Malaysian stocks dropped and the ringgit weakened after the government imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown to curb a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell as much as 1.6% on Monday, before paring losses to 0.7% at the close in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit slid as much as 0.4% to 4.1480 per dollar, while 10-year bond yields rose three basis points to 3.25%. The government said on Friday that most businesses will be shut from June 1 except for essential economic and service sectors.
TrafficTelegraph

Driverless trains on the way after new £1bn Transport for London bailout

Sadiq Khan has been forced to pave the way for "driverless" trains on the London Underground as part of a £1bn government bailout for the capital's transport network. Under the deal, draft proposals will be submitted for the Waterloo & City and Piccadilly lines by the end of the year in a move that will spark clashes with unions.
Travelkdal610.com

Singapore, Australia working towards travel bubble, leaders say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore and Australia will work towards putting in place an air travel bubble between the two countries, their prime ministers said on Thursday, after more than a year of travel disruption caused by the pandemic. “We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume,...
Trafficthevibes.com

LRT crash: Prasarana immediately beefs up SOPs to prevent recurrence

KUALA LUMPUR – Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has taken immediate steps to beef up its standard operating procedures relating to safety, operations, manpower and rail maintenance on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line, which runs without a driver. Acting president and chief executive Datin Norlia Noah in a statement today...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS: Operations to resume June 3 at Tehran refinery after fire

Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Owner: National Iranian Oil Refining & Distribution Co. and private owners. Notes: Operations are expected to resume June 3 at the Tehran refinery, according to oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, as quoted by the official oil ministry Shana news agency. The refinery had been taken offline June 2 for safety reasons following an explosion and fire, according to media reports.
Middle Easttrip101.com

Top 11 Muslim-Friendly Hotels In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city, is a traveler’s delight, thanks to its cultural diversity and modernity. People of various backgrounds call this place home. You can better feel its perfect mix of cultures by tasting the street food or hitting the local markets. This city is fast developing and has expanded to meet neighboring communities, boasting its business and commercial activities. Here, you’ll find modern skyrise structures and towers to admire, including the renowned Petronas Twin Towers. Mosques and British colonial buildings also grace many parts of the city. The best part about the capital city is that it is very accommodating for all races, tribes, and religions. It especially has hotels tailored towards your faith if you’re a Muslim, providing halal food and prayer rooms. For more on that, check out these top Muslim-friendly hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Asiathevibes.com

Dr Mahathir moots to Agong return of National Operations Council

KUALA LUMPUR – Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has mooted the setting up of a National Operations Council (Mageran) to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a bid to resolve the present administration’s instability. Addressing an online press conference after his audience with the...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Police: Gang 36 members who entered Melaka with Miti permission letter nabbed for armed robbery

MELAKA, June 11 — Police have arrested five members of Gang 36 who were alleged to have robbed a businessman of RM1.2 million in his condominium unit in Klebang on June 5. Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said in the 8.30pm incident, the 54-year-old victim and his wife were tied up and threatened with parang, however, both of them and their two children, aged eight and nine, escaped unhurt.
Trafficworldcapitaltimes.com

Russia bus crash: At least six people killed at bus stop in Lesnoy

At least six people have been killed in Russia after a bus crashed into a stop near the town of Lesnoy. - Advertisement - Five others were in the incident, which took place on Thursday morning in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region. Local officials said the bus was carrying workers to a...