Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Morning Notes

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherry Trees Planted in Pentagon City — “We are so excited to be celebrating with @CherryBlossFest and @amazon the planting of 12 Japanese Cherry Trees in #NationalLanding! Thank you for these beautiful new additions to the area!” [Twitter]. Renderings of Possible DCA Bridge — “JBG Smith Properties isn’t waiting to...

www.arlnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Traffic#Japanese#Jbg Smith Properties#Arlington#Washington Post#Va Apco#Ecc#N Courthouse Road#Trees#Video#Bike Lanes#Walking#Traffic Stop#Arrests#Extended Magazine#Event Calendar#Home#Malicious Wounding Case#Shotgun#Ar 15 Style Rifle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Agenda: May 17-23

Arlington Agenda is a listing of interesting events for the week ahead in Arlington County and local events being held online. If you’d like your event considered, fill out the event submission form to submit it to our event calendar. Tuesday, May 18. Via Zoom or Facebook. Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Board Approves Bonus for ACPD Officers

Arlington police officers are getting bonuses with the help of state money. The County Board approved $229,961 for the one-time bonuses on Saturday from funding through the 2020 state budget bill signed into law in November. It’s part of approximately $7.5 million distributed to police departments across Virginia. “The purpose...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Acquires Land in Potomac Yard for Planned Upgrades to Park

Arlington County has taken another step toward developing a county-owned and maintained waterfront park in Potomac Yard. On Saturday, the County Board approved an agreement with the Arlington Potomac Yard Community Association to accept a gift of three parcels of land within the boundaries of Short Bridge Park. The park is located across Four Mile Run from the Potomac Yard shopping center, along Route 1.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Arlington. “They have shown selflessness, patience and understanding to the...
Arlington County, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Arlington Honors Fallen Police Officers

Acting Arlington County Police Chief Charles Penn stands in front of a plaque “In Valor There Is Hope” in the plaza outside police headquarters reading the names of the seven fallen ACPD officers on Monday, May, 10. ACPD and the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office commemorated National Police Week in a virtual ceremony by honoring the lives of Arlington’s seven fallen police officers dating from 1935 to 2016.
Arlington County, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Suspected Rabid Fox Reported Near Lacey Woods Park in Arlington

A fox exhibiting signs of rabies has been reported near Lacey Woods Park. Monday, May 10, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Arlington County Animal Control and the Arlington County Police Department received complaints about a fox aggressively approaching people and dogs around the 1100 block of N George Mason Drive, the 900 block of N Frederick Street, and on the Custis Trail between N George Mason Drive and N Harrison Street. The incidents are believed to involve the same fox.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 2000 N. Culpeper Street

Find charm galore in this classic Arlington bungalow in popular High View Park. Gleaming original hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows are just a few of the special features of this unique home. Relax on your front porch, or enjoy the expansive and private backyard with a stone patio and fire pit.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Looks to Experiment With Expanded Tree Maintenance Program

A pot of money for free tree plantings could soon branch out to another use. Arlington County’s Tree Canopy Fund helps people, places of worship and others get free trees, but there’s been little money made available for maintaining trees due to stringent requirements — so stringent that only three trees in Arlington are currently eligible.
Virginia StateInside Nova

Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases at lowest level since April 2020

Northern Virginia's average number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of April 2020, and hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at record lows as the region prepares to fully reopen and unmask following new guidance from the state and federal governments. The...
Arlington County, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Flourishing After 55 in Arlington

3829 N. Stafford St., Arlington, VA 22207 703-228-4747. 55+ Programs are virtual. A 55+ Membership is required to attend ($20 annual fee). Learn more at parks.arlingtonva.us, search 55+ member. To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4747. VIRTUAL AND OUTDOOR PROGRAMS. Travel discussion to focus on favorite meals...
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: APS continues doubling down on dopey

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Based on feedback we’ve been getting from our sources in the high-school-sports world, Arlington Public Schools has become something of a punching-bag of ridicule for its ongoing policy of requiring student-athletes to wear masks even in situations where it not only serves no good, but well could prove to be counterproductive from a health standpoint.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4514 28TH Road S , 11-8

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/15 FROM 2-4PM! Welcome to sought-after Heatherlea community. This lovely and spacious 2 bedroom + den, 1 bath home with fabulous private outdoor space also includes parking for two cars. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample space for living and dining, plus a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen. Featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, and a handsome fireplace which adds so much charm to the living space. The expansive outdoor terrace is embraced by greenery and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. There are two very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and a den that can be used as the perfect home office with amazing natural light. A beautifully renovated bath with dual vanity and in-unit washer/dryer round out this wonderful condominium. The condominium community is pet-friendly and offers an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful grounds.Ideally located close to Shirlington Village, a wonderful shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Enjoy Four Mile Run Bike Trail, Barcroft park, and a dog park. Convenient to the bus station with a $2 ride to Metro to easily access downtown or the airport. Virginia wine country, Old Town Alexandria and Downtown DC are all within 30 minutes.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. How many times in your life has someone given you an unexpected $100,000 or more?. This is becoming more and more common in Arlington...
Mclean, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Ramadan Warms a Chilly May in McLean and Arlington

According to what country you are from, Ramadan traditions vary, and sometimes, it’s just family preference. In one house, breaking the fast with a glass of milk to “line the stomach” is militantly adhered to. In another, it’s just water and the ubiquitous date. In some families, getting up at 4 a.m. to pray and have the morning Suhoor meal is the way it’s done; in other homes, the morning meal is skipped because “it just makes you hungrier.”
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 S Highland Street

Cute and gorgeous Bungalow in the sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath detached home has been well kept by its owner; it sits on a nice flat lot with almost 6000 sq. ft. and has a one car detached garage. Tons of natural light throughout the house; lots of recent updates such us roof, AC, Boiler, washer/dryer, Hot water heater, electrical panel and most of the home has been rewired, and more. The kitchen has a gorgeous red 36" LaCanche stove and newer appliances. Only two lights to DC; close to the Pentagon, Penrose Square, Shirlington, Clarendon, Courthouse, Route 50, I-395, and the new Amazon's HQ2. Why pay condo fees when you can buy this beauty!!! Move-in ready.
Arlington County, VAWJLA

'A community benefit': VA vaccine coordinator on the impact of COVID vaccines for kids 12+

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Vaccinations of kids aged 12-15 are now officially underway in Virginia, as Pfizer's shot has now been authorized for adolescents. On Thursday, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane talked about not just how the shots will be administered, but also the potential impact: on schools, families, and the return to normal.
Weedsport, NYCitizen Online

Weedsport man sentenced for firing gun in D.C. area

The Weedsport man arrested for publicly firing a gun in the Washington area days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced April 28 in Arlington County Circuit Court. Moses Geri, 39, was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year and eight months suspended for 12 months. He will be on probation for those 12 months, the first six of which will be supervised. An Oct. 22 hearing will determine if the rest of Geri's probation can be unsupervised. The sentence also requires him to forfeit all firearms and ammunition found in his possession when he was arrested.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Baby Turtles Are on the Move in Arlington

No, that’s not a small rock — just a baby turtle trying to make its way across a thoroughfare. Turtles are out and about this spring, sometimes crossing local trails and roads. In May and June, many are leaving their nests in search of water, says Alonso Abugattas, natural resources manager for Arlington County Parks.