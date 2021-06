If we have one motive to thank the genius that is Pep Guardiola, it is for not bending to media pressure and potentially rushing the career of child prodigy Phil Foden. It turns out, he actually learnt more from working shoulder to shoulder with some of the greatest stars and the greatest coach in world football, than if he had been sent out on loan to Barnsley, where he'd get the life kicked out of him for 46 games in the Championship.