Guy Fieri Is Hosting a 'Restaurant Reboot' Live Stream with Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo and More

By Ana Calderone
Posted by 
People
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoved mountains for the restaurant industry, and he's not slowing down anytime soon. The Food Network superstar — who raised more than $25 million to give as $500 grants to restaurant workers affected by COVID-19 — is hosting a free live stream event on June 12 to support the industry, inspire the next generation of cooks, and of course, hand out more money to those who need it.

People

People

CelebritiesTVOvermind

Guy Fieri Signs a $50 Million Deal at Food Network

Chefs tend to come and go in the business and some of them get recognized for what they do, but some of them manage to etch their names in the history books in a manner that makes them hard to miss. Guy Fieri is quickly becoming one of those individuals since thanks to the deal he recently signed with the Food Network he’s now going to be pulling down $80 million over the next few years, which is a huge jump from where he was, to begin with. Known for his style and his flair, Guy spent a good part of the last decade as a big name, but not always as someone that people were willing to acknowledge as THE biggest name on the network. As of now he’s the guy that a lot of people know about and a lot of people have decided to look up to since not only is he among the highest-paid people on the network, if not ‘the’ highest-paid, he’s also someone that people recognize as being willing to help out when it’s needed. During the pandemic, he did what he could to ensure that restaurant workers kept getting paid when countless establishments were forced to shut down thanks to COVID, and he was instrumental in getting several donations that made this happen. Some would love to sit back and say that this was all for publicity and to make him look better to those he was trying to impress, but there are plenty of others who say the opposite since they state that Guy is the type of person that enters the room and changes the atmosphere in a very positive manner, bringing a new energy to the space that livens everything up in a way that makes people want to interact and come together in a meaningful way.
Houston, TXLaredo Morning Times

Guy Fieri came to Houston and cooked up a birthday storm

Guy Fieri stops by Houston kitchen to cook special birthday dinner for 'The Six Million Dollar Man'. What do you get when you introduce Food Network star Guy Fieri to "The Six Million Dollar Man" himself Lee Majors? A beautiful friendship that comes with delicious dishes, that's what. The pair...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Breaking: Guy Fieri's new Chicken Guy restaurant in Winter Park reveals opening timeline and more

Fans of Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and mayor of Flavortown, will be able to enjoy his latest dishes in Winter Park very soon. Fieri and Robert Earl, founder of Earl Enterprises and Planet Hollywood, saida planned new location of Chicken Guy at 818 S. Orlando Ave. first reported by Orlando Business Journalwill debut this summer — though no specific date was provided. The eatery is a concept by Fieri and Earl, whose Earl Enterprises includes restaurant brands such as Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo and more.
Restaurantsweisradio.com

Old Dominion are featured performers for Guy Fieri’s ‘Restaurant Reboot’, celebrating local restaurants

Old Dominion will take the stage this Saturday during Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot, a primetime special aimed at empowering and supporting restaurant owners. The guys of Old Dominion are repping the country genre in a musical lineup that also includes DJ Diplo. They’ll give their performance from Nashville venue The Basement East, a beloved Music City hotspot that was hit hard not only by the COVID-19 pandemic but also by a March 2020 tornado that ripped through Middle Tennessee.
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Chef Monti Carlo

Food Network star Mairym Monti Carlo describes Spanish chorizo and potato frittata as "your favorite pair of jeans" (via Instagram). Her spirit animal is mango (via Instagram) and she's happiest when making pies (via Instagram). The first dish Carlo remembers cooking is pancakes. She was seven years old, and she'd prepare them as after-school snacks for herself and her twin brother Joel (via Food Beast). That's how we know she's our peeps.
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: Celebrity Dating, the Return of iCarly & Guy Fieri Celebrates America's Eateries

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
Miami, FLMaxim

Guy Fieri Praised After Leaving $5,000 Tip at Miami Restaurant For Entire Staff

If you look up the definition of "mensch" in the dictionary, it says, "a person of integrity and honor." The only thing missing from the entry is a photo of Flavortown King Guy Fieri, who has -- especially during the coronavirus pandemic -- proven many times over that he lives up to the meaning of that word. He did it again last month at a Miami restaurant where he left a $5,000 tip.
Santa Rosa, CAEatingWell

How Guy Fieri Went From Flavortown to Feeding Frontline Workers

Most people know Guy Fieri for the hair, the backward sunglasses and his food catchphrases ("That just kung fu'd my palate, dude!"). But in the past four years, crisis after crisis has shown another side of the Food Network's most recognizable star: a celebrity chef working tirelessly to feed first responders and out-of-work restaurant staff.