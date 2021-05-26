Cancel
Michael Kors parent expects sales growth as luxury demand rebounds

By Reuters
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapri Holdings forecast annual revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations. The Michael Kors parent is betting on shoppers returning to stores in the U.S. following speedy vaccinations and pent-up demand for luxury goods in Europe. Capri, which also owns Jimmy Choo and Versace, said e-commerce sales rose 80% in...

www.cnbc.com
