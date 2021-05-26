Michael Kors parent expects sales growth as luxury demand rebounds

Since the Covid stay-at-home situation arose, people have found new pet friends to shelter with. That's giving a lift to companies like highly-ranked veterinary diagnostics and software company Idexx Laboratories. That's also lifted Idexx stock and enabled the company to grow, including its June 2 announcement it bought ezyVet, expanding its cloud software offerings. On Friday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) rose into a new category, climbing to 82, up from 79 the day before.