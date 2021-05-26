Michael Kors parent expects sales growth as luxury demand rebounds

Latest released the research study on Global Hard Luxury Goods Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hard Luxury Goods Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hard Luxury Goods. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Graff Diamonds Ltd. (United Kingdom), LVMH (France), Giorgio Armani (Italy), Swatch Group (Switzerland), Richemont (Switzerland), Bulgari (Italy), Chanel S.A. (France), Ralph Lauren Corp. (United States), Tiffany & Co. (United States), Harry Wintson (United States).