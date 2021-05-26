Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston Churchill

Scalped: National Trust Chairman Resigns Amid Push to Oust Him for Woke Agenda

By Jack Montgomery
Big Hollywood
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woke chairman of Britain’s National Trust has resigned ahead of moves to oust him at the heritage organisation’s upcoming annual general meeting. The Restore Trust group, formed in response to soon-to-be-former National Trust chairman Tim Parker’s efforts to inject the ethos of Black Lives Matter and other social justice left style causes into the work of the massive state-backed conservation charity — the largest in all Europe — had prepared a motion calling for his removal amid claims that “morale among volunteers and members is at an all-time low”.

www.breitbart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Parliament#Crisis#Britain#Restore Trust#Telegraph#The Charity Commission#Chinese#Write Anti Britain Poetry#The National Trust#Black Lives Matter#National Trust Chairman#Social Justice#Trustee#Calling#Fresh Leadership#Activism#Mr Parker#Unnecessary Controversies#Annual Meeting
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Tim Parker
Related
Presidential Electionbalkaninsight.com

Albania President Rejects Parliament’s Vote to Oust Him

The embattled President sounded a defiant note after the Socialist-dominated parliament voted on Wednesday to dismiss him owing to his conduct before and during the April 25 elections, alleging he had violated the constitution. Photo caption President of Albania Ilir Meta at a press conference in Tirana, Albania, 11 June...
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Zaid Jilani: Push to oust Netanyahu won't intice change

Journalist Zaid Jilani says even if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ousted from power, it is unlikely to spark meaningful change in the country. "I think in the United States based on the interests of people here [whoever is in charge] it does not really matter, they'll want to maintain an ironclad relationship with the United States and basically the same policy visa vie Palestinians," Jilani said.
Politicsirvinetimes.com

Priti Patel faces calls to resign over comments made about Napier Barracks

The Home Secretary has faced calls to resign over comments she made about Napier Barracks, the military site being used to house asylum seekers who have crossed the English Channel. Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, the SNP’s Joanna Cherry suggested what Priti Patel said about the former...
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Netanyahu rivals form Israeli coalition government to oust him

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief political rival formally declared Wednesday night that he had put together a governing coalition with sufficient parliamentary backing to dislodge Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader. The news amounted to a political earthquake in Israel, where the 71-year-old prime minister has...
Middle Eastjagonews24.com

Netanyahu seeks to thwart deal to oust him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to dissuade his opponents from forming a government as he seeks to hold on to power. Centrist party leader Yair Lapid has until Wednesday to build a coalition. Media reports from Israel say he is close to reaching a deal with ultra-nationalist leader...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexiteers lead political recipients in Queen’s birthday honours

Leading Brexiteers are among those to have been recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list, with Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom given a damehood.The former Tory business secretary is joined on the honours list by Oliver Lewis, a veteran of the Vote Leave campaign who is made a CBE for political and public service.A prominent Brexiteer, Dame Andrea resigned as leader of the Commons in 2019 amid a backlash against Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal plan.She had previously entered the fray to succeed David Cameron as leader of the Conservatives in 2016 but withdrew from the race, clearing the way for Mrs May to become...
Environmentbitchute.com

The Hypocrisy of Bojo and the Climate agenda being pushed

The Hypocrisy of Bojo and the Climate agenda being pushed, which lays out the 2040 deadline no aeroplanes or shipping because they cause lots of co2, as he FLIES to Cornwall for the G7. ----------------------------------------------------- CREDIT RO…
POTUSTelegraph

Letters: Oxford’s boycotting dons care more for virtue-signalling than teaching

SIR – The 150 Oxford dons who are boycotting Oriel College (report, June 10) are to be congratulated. It is useful that such people identify themselves. By refusing to tutor at the college while the statue of Cecil Rhodes remains in situ, they will ensure that Oriel students are spared the malign influence of those who believe that virtue-signalling is more important than academic endeavour.
Politicsasumetech.com

“Nothing Is Renegotiable”: France’s Macron Tells UK On Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned the UK that it was “not serious” to review agreements on Brexit, as tensions over trade rules for Northern Ireland risked overshadowing the G7 summit. “I think it is not serious to want to revisit, in the month of July, what we finalised...
Sex CrimesBBC

Andrew Dymock: The neo-Nazi exposed by the BBC

Andrew Dymock, the son of two academics from Bath, has been convicted of multiple terror offences following an Old Bailey trial. The university student, who founded and led two banned neo-Nazi terrorist groups, was first exposed by the BBC. In the summer of 2017, racist and homophobic propaganda posters began...
U.K.newsnetnebraska.org

Oxford students expel Queen Elizabeth: painting removed as ‘colonial symbol’

The incident sparked an angry reaction from the press. Gavin Williamson, Boris Johnson’s Education Secretary, commented that it was “simply ridiculous”, who claimed in a tweet to the current monarch that he had “shown the best picture” of the country in his nearly 70 years in power and that he “worked tirelessly “to promote British values ​​of tolerance, openness and respect in the world”.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Boris Johnson faces legal challenge over peerage for disgraced Tory donor

The Prime Minister is facing legal action after awarding a disgraced Tory donor a peerage against the advice of the official House of Lords watchdog. Peter Cruddas, a former Conservative Party treasurer, who has given the party more than £3 million since 2010, gave the Tories £500,000 just three days after taking his seat in the upper chamber in February 2020, according to Electoral Commission records.