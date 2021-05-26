Scalped: National Trust Chairman Resigns Amid Push to Oust Him for Woke Agenda

Leading Brexiteers are among those to have been recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list, with Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom given a damehood.The former Tory business secretary is joined on the honours list by Oliver Lewis, a veteran of the Vote Leave campaign who is made a CBE for political and public service.A prominent Brexiteer, Dame Andrea resigned as leader of the Commons in 2019 amid a backlash against Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal plan.She had previously entered the fray to succeed David Cameron as leader of the Conservatives in 2016 but withdrew from the race, clearing the way for Mrs May to become...