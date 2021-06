THRISSUR: Dharmarajan, the complainant in the Kodakara hawala heist case is an accused in spirit smuggling case. There are cases against him at Panniyankara and Sultan Bathery stations. He was jailed for seventy days. However, the high court had stayed his sentence. The police are collecting the details of the cases involving Dharmarajan. He is also a well-known abkari. The police have decided to summon him again for interrogation and record his statement in detail. The police have received more evidence on the links of BJP in the Kodakara case. They found that Dharmarajan had called seven BJP leaders after the theft. They had first contacted Surendran's son. He called Surendran’s son and spoke for 24 seconds. The police will investigate why the BJP leaders were informed about the theft.