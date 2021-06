Now, don’t get us wrong, every wedding is beautiful, memorable, entrancing, and electrifying in some way (usually more than one, too!) - but there are some elements that can help plus up your overall ‘amazing event’ score. Good food and drinks? That’s one. Great music? That’s two. An awesome after party? That’s three. A couple of newlyweds who are legit radiating love from start to finish? That’s four. And something that can turn the bright level up on all of these things? All the rest of the points. We happen to know a brand that literally lights things up for living: and Sculpt Neon Signs, you have our hearts forever.